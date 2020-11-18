Stonehill President to Virtually Present for the Forth Valley Chamber of Commerce Event

Stonehill announced its President, Troy Atlas, has been invited to present during the Forth Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Virtual Trade Mission to Florida event.

We are thrilled to have Mr. Atlas speak at our virtual event. His experience in Design Thinking will help our attendees better comprehend the mindset of businesses and customers in the United States.” — Lynn Blaikie, President of the Forth Valley Chamber of Commerce

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill announced that its President, R. Troy Atlas, has been invited to present during the Forth Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Virtual Trade Mission to Florida event. In support with the Scottish Chambers’ International Trade Partnership, the Forth Valley Chamber of Commerce is holding their first Virtual Trade Mission to Florida in the United States on November 17-19th, 2020. The 3-day virtual event is an opportunity for businesses and entrepreneurs to explore new markets and meet potential clients while international travel is not possible due to the global pandemic.

Troy Atlas has been selected to present on “Doing Business in Florida: Understanding the US Mindset” as part of the Virtual Trade Mission to Florida. He will be discussing how Design Thinking can generate innovation and how it can be applied to business in Florida. Mr. Atlas will also be providing information on the various thriving markets and sectors of Florida and the opportunities it presents for Scottish companies. The “Doing Business in Florida: Understanding the US Mindset” segment will take place at 11:15 AM EST on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Troy Atlas has been recognized as one of the most driven and dedicated executives in process optimization and business development for close to three decades. In his role as President of Stonehill, Troy is entrusted with driving the firm’s initiatives and managing its growth strategy. Troy enjoys working with clients to help them use Design Thinking to innovate, develop memorable customer experiences, and create competitive differentiation.

“Stonehill has been performing more and more work internationally and we’ve been looking to expand our footprint overseas” said Troy Atlas, President of Stonehill. “I am pleased and honored to give guidance to companies in Scotland and the broader UK who are looking to do business here in the US.”

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Atlas speak at our virtual event. His experience in Design Thinking will help our attendees better comprehend the mindset of businesses and customers in the United States” said Lynn Blaikie, President of the Forth Valley Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, please visit: https://www.exporthubscotland.com/missions/17/us and https://www.forthvalleychamber.co.uk/

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. As recognized experts in Design Thinking, Business Intelligence, and organizational development, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunities, create change, and accelerate growth. Stonehill’s teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts, giving us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the US Chamber of Commerce as the Emerging Business of the Year, the Steve Awards as a Business & Professional Services Company of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers. Please visit www.stonehillinnovation.com for more information.