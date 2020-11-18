iStart Valley celebrates Global Entrepreneurship Week in Plano, Texas
EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Entrepreneurship Network announced a collection of individuals to serve as the community organizers to drive engagement in thousands of activities this November to help start and grow startups around the world. Known as Global Entrepreneurship Week, the large-scale campaign is active in 170 countries with roughly 9 million participants in 35,000 activities – ranging from small, casual meetups to massive events and competitions. This year, GEW will take place November 16th - 22nd.
iStart Valley will serve as the GEW Community Organizer for Plano, Texas. On November 21st at 1.00 PM Central, iStart Valley is celebrating Global Entrepreneurship Week by hosting a virtual event to spotlight Entrepreneurs and Young Innovators to expose people to the path of entrepreneurship and innovation. Join iStart Valley and the Authors of the Award Winning "The Solution Book" to learn about the "101 Disruptive Techniques", hear from our Young Innovators on "State of the Youth Entrepreneurship" and “Artificial Intelligence” and be part of the Ecosystem Assessment Study kick-off for Plano, Texas. Register today @ https://istart-gew2020.eventbrite.com. First 50 Attendees will receive free copy of "The Solution Book".
MJ Charmani, Founder and Chair of iStart Valley, a non-profit organization said “We are thrilled about the opportunity empower entrepreneurs and encourage our citizens to become starters – finding new and better ways of doing things. GEW 2020 is a call to action for all to be resilient and come together in leveraging the power of new ideas and innovation for the benefit of all especially in the wake of pandemic”.
The state organizers tapped by GEN will encourage hundreds of organizations throughout their state to plan and conduct activities during GEW USA. They will also play a role in connecting those organizations and other key stakeholders to expand awareness and enable the participation of communities not traditionally engaged in entrepreneurial activity.
"Each year, Global Entrepreneurship Week amplifies the great work being done to support entrepreneurs across the country while connecting them to more opportunities to start and scale in their own communities,” said Ellen Bateman, director for U.S. ecosystems at the Global Entrepreneurship Network.
The four global themes of GEW 2020 will focus on Ecosystems, Education, Inclusion and Policy. Event organizers are encouraged to consider these themes but have the flexibility to plan their activity as best they see fit to suit their individual communities needs and interests.
Organizations anywhere in the United States, that are interested in planning and conducting an activity, event or competition during Global Entrepreneurship Week should create a profile and add their event to the official list at gewusa.co.
About iStart Valley
iStart Valley Inc., is an award winning non-profit Business Accelerator for Technology based Startups in emerging technologies. Our goal is to provide world class resources for aspiring entrepreneurs to turn their creative ideas into growing Tech Startups. We help redefine the startup ecosystem with the support of local and global resources by providing a viable pool of startups and entrepreneurs. Visit www.iStartValley.org for more details. For further information on this Press Release and Media Contact, please drop us a note at Info@istartvalley.org .
About Global Entrepreneurship Network
The Global Entrepreneurship Network operates a platform of projects and programs in 170 countries aimed at making it easier for anyone, anywhere to start and scale a business. By fostering deeper cross border collaboration and initiatives between entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, policymakers and entrepreneurial support organizations, GEN works to fuel healthier entrepreneurship ecosystems that create more jobs, educate individuals, accelerate innovation and strengthen economic growth. For more information visit: www.genglobal.org.
MJ Charmani
iStart Valley will serve as the GEW Community Organizer for Plano, Texas. On November 21st at 1.00 PM Central, iStart Valley is celebrating Global Entrepreneurship Week by hosting a virtual event to spotlight Entrepreneurs and Young Innovators to expose people to the path of entrepreneurship and innovation. Join iStart Valley and the Authors of the Award Winning "The Solution Book" to learn about the "101 Disruptive Techniques", hear from our Young Innovators on "State of the Youth Entrepreneurship" and “Artificial Intelligence” and be part of the Ecosystem Assessment Study kick-off for Plano, Texas. Register today @ https://istart-gew2020.eventbrite.com. First 50 Attendees will receive free copy of "The Solution Book".
MJ Charmani, Founder and Chair of iStart Valley, a non-profit organization said “We are thrilled about the opportunity empower entrepreneurs and encourage our citizens to become starters – finding new and better ways of doing things. GEW 2020 is a call to action for all to be resilient and come together in leveraging the power of new ideas and innovation for the benefit of all especially in the wake of pandemic”.
The state organizers tapped by GEN will encourage hundreds of organizations throughout their state to plan and conduct activities during GEW USA. They will also play a role in connecting those organizations and other key stakeholders to expand awareness and enable the participation of communities not traditionally engaged in entrepreneurial activity.
"Each year, Global Entrepreneurship Week amplifies the great work being done to support entrepreneurs across the country while connecting them to more opportunities to start and scale in their own communities,” said Ellen Bateman, director for U.S. ecosystems at the Global Entrepreneurship Network.
The four global themes of GEW 2020 will focus on Ecosystems, Education, Inclusion and Policy. Event organizers are encouraged to consider these themes but have the flexibility to plan their activity as best they see fit to suit their individual communities needs and interests.
Organizations anywhere in the United States, that are interested in planning and conducting an activity, event or competition during Global Entrepreneurship Week should create a profile and add their event to the official list at gewusa.co.
About iStart Valley
iStart Valley Inc., is an award winning non-profit Business Accelerator for Technology based Startups in emerging technologies. Our goal is to provide world class resources for aspiring entrepreneurs to turn their creative ideas into growing Tech Startups. We help redefine the startup ecosystem with the support of local and global resources by providing a viable pool of startups and entrepreneurs. Visit www.iStartValley.org for more details. For further information on this Press Release and Media Contact, please drop us a note at Info@istartvalley.org .
About Global Entrepreneurship Network
The Global Entrepreneurship Network operates a platform of projects and programs in 170 countries aimed at making it easier for anyone, anywhere to start and scale a business. By fostering deeper cross border collaboration and initiatives between entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, policymakers and entrepreneurial support organizations, GEN works to fuel healthier entrepreneurship ecosystems that create more jobs, educate individuals, accelerate innovation and strengthen economic growth. For more information visit: www.genglobal.org.
MJ Charmani
iStart Valley
+1 469-200-3085
Info@iStartValley.org