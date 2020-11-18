Global Hand Cream Market to Garner $655.6 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 6.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Increase in awareness regarding moisturizing hands after handwash, product innovation, and surge in working women population drive the growth of the global hand cream market. Based on product type, the repair hand cream segment dominated the market in 2019. Moreover, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2019, and would lead the trail throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hand cream industry was estimated at $336.2 million in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $655.6 million by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.

Increase in awareness regarding moisturizing hands after handwash, product innovation, and surge in working women population drive the growth of the global hand cream market. On the other hand, high price of hand cream restrain the market growth. Nevertheless, rise in demand for skincare products with safe & sustainable ingredients and increase in growth of the online retail platform are expected to usher a plethora of opportunities for the market players in the future.

In-depth analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Hand Cream Market@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7867?reqfor=covid

COVID-19 scenario:

• The increasing use of hand sanitizers during Covid-19 has increased the need of moisturizing, thereby escalating the demand for hand cream as well.

• On the other hand, lack of labors and prolonged lockdown all across the world disrupted the manufacturing processes and disturbed the supply chain.

Download Sample Copy Of this Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7867

The global hand cream market segment is categorized into product type, demographics, age group, sales channel, and region. Based on distribution channel, the market is further divided into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, beauty salon, pharma& drug store, and online store. The supermarket/hypermarket segment held the major market share in 2019, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global hand cream market. On the other hand, the online store segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the market is classified into repair hand cream, anti-aging hand cream, whitening hand cream, overnight cream and others. The repair hand cream segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for around one-fourth of the global market. However, the anti-aging hand cream segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

By region, the market is studied across various regions including North America, LAMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The Asia-Pacific region held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the total revenue. At the same time, the market across LAMEA region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% by 2027.

Send Me Enquire Here@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7867

The major market players analyzed in this report include Procter & Gamble, Beiersdorf, Shanghai Jahwa United Co., Shiseido Co., Ltd, Ltd, Unilever, Philosophy INC., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi Consumer Health Inc., Henkel AG & Co. and Marks and Spencer plc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |



Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/