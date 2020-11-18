Organic Cotton Mart Launches Guide to Zero Waste Lifestyle

One of the nation’s finest company’s selling 100 percent certified cotton products has released a new lifestyle guide.

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Organic Cotton Mart announced today the official launch of its guide to a zero waste lifestyle.

“This is a complete guide to a zero waste lifestyle,” said James Emmanuel, managing partner and spokesperson for Organic Cotton Mart, a company that sells only 100 percent certified organic cotton products. “We invite you to start your journey.”

Emmanuel explained that in simple terms, a zero-waste lifestyle is a style of life where one is encouraged to minimize his or her generation of waste and use goods that can be recycled.

“The ultimate aim of this kind of a lifestyle is that there should be no waste to send to landfills, oceans or other places which could pollute the environment starting from an individual level,” Emmanuel said, before adding, “It’s a pro-green lifestyle.”

As for why the zero-waste lifestyle is so important and has caught on the fancy of individuals and several governments is because it helps combat the problem of pollution at the grassroots level. A zero-waste lifestyle follows the philosophy of ‘cradle-to-cradle’ where every product manufactured is later recycled at the end of its life cycle so that there is ultimately no waste generation from these products.

“The zero-waste lifestyle is useful in saving money as you do not need to invest in multiple plastic items like bags, straws and more,” Emmanuel pointed out. “Instead, you can use items like glass jars, reusable produce bags, steel utensils and many more similar items that are recyclable and reusable. Secondly, this lifestyle promotes sustainability which is the dire need of the planet at the moment.”

With the increase in global temperatures and the glaciers melting, sustainability of the planet, and the species that live in it including human beings are threatened. Therefore, if one can do even a tiny bit to help promote sustainability by taking to the zero-waste lifestyle, it will benefit one and all.

This kind of zero-waste lifestyle, according to Emmanuel, also has health benefits.

“With the increased amounts of non-biodegradable plastics that go into the landfills daily, risks run high of diseases including lung cancer, respiratory problems, and birth defects,” Emmanuel said. “Reducing plastic waste can help combat these health issues and make the planet safer for humans.”

For more collections, please visit https://www.organiccottonmart.com/collections and https://www.organiccottonmart.com/blogs/reusable-bags.

###

About Organic Cotton Mart

We sell the best, luxurious, and premium 100% GOTS certified organic cotton products for your baby, kitchen, and home.

Contact Details:

James Emmanuel

487 Lendall Ln

Fredericksburg, VA 22405

United States

Phone: (703) 972-5600

Source: Organic Cotton Mart