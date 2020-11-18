Jay Henges rifle/pistol range now open to the public

HIGH RIDGE, Mo.—The rifle/pistol range at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is now open to the public.

The Henges’ rifle/pistol range is designed for both rifle and pistol shooters. It features 20 shooting booths, all of which have target holders placed from 7 to 100 yards.

A system of angled concrete baffles, coupled with a steel bullet trap and the concrete floor, provide safety and projectile control. The rifle/pistol range is designed for total containment. The steel bullet trap downrange collects projectiles, isolating the lead from the environment, and holding it where it can later be collected and recycled.

The Jay Henges Shooting Range also offers shotgun shooters a full-service trap field and a shotgun patterning board. Bow hunters and archery enthusiasts can also be served by the Henges’ archery shooting range.

Rates are $4 per hour for the rifle/pistol and archery range, and $4 per round for shotgun shooting sports, payable by cash or check only. The range supplies paper targets, clay birds, and basic ear and eye protection for those who do not have their own. Henges staff reserves the right to limit shooters to one hour on the rifle/pistol range or a single round of shotgun shooting during especially busy times.

The Jay Henges Shooting Range has modified its procedures to comply with social distancing guidelines. Shooters should note that new check in procedures are in place to ensure both public and staff safety. Visitors will be advised of the new check in process upon arrival. All local ordinances regarding face mask wearing will be observed.

Shooters should also note that the range does not permit the use of steel core ammunition of any type.

The range is currently operating under its winter hours, which are Wed.-Sun. from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Henges is closed Monday and Tuesday for maintenance and special group use.

The Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 1100 Antire Road, off I-44 exit #269, in High Ridge. Visit the Jay Henges webpage at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zbq for additional information.