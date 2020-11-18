CareTrack Closes Round of Seed Investment to Launch Telecare Platform that Empowers Physicians to Improve Elderly Care
CareTrack is proud to announce the closing of its initial seed funding round along with the launch of TeleCare, a fully integrated, remote healthcare solution that facilitates coordination of care between physicians, practices and patients. CareTrack provides continuous out-of-office support between appointments to ensure better Medicare patient outcomes.
The $600,000 investment round was led by Johnson Venture Partners (JVP) with participation from Atlanta Technology Angels and other individual investors, including A.D.A.M. Co-Founder Bob Cramer.
The TeleCare solution for physician practices and Medicare-eligible patients offers:
Dynamic Care Planning centralizes care-planning for the patient's physician, staff, and extended care teams to support better collaboration by ensuring everyone is working from the same playbook.
Holistic Care Monitoring is Integrated with EHR to simplify the care coordination, orders, instructions, scheduling, compliance, and alerts workflows for physicians and staff to ensure the latest patient health change information is at the physician's fingertips.
TeleCare Alerting Workflow includes a dashboard that monitors and triages patient updates to alert when they are out of compliance with the physician-defined thresholds set according to the personalized patient's care plan.
Appointment & Care Coordination extends the practice's out-of-office continuous care capabilities without additional staff work by uploading the care plan prior to an appointment, as well as sharing with the patient.
Quality & Billing Reporting utilizes an EHR-integrated, data-driven system to offer built-in medical reimbursement and quality measure reporting.
Additional Benefits include optimizing patient compliance, simplifying quality metrics management, driving annual wellness visits scheduling, streamlining virtual visit workflows, improving transitional care, and providing significant increases in reimbursement for practices.
“Medical practices have long sought a system that continuously monitors elderly patients who are chronically ill, and EHR wasn’t designed to support continuous care outside their office,” said Andrew Mills, Co-Founder & CEO of CareTrack. “CareTrack developed the TeleCare platform to coordinate a continuous healthcare plan that ensures physicians, patients, staff, practices and care teams work from the same playbook to keep patients healthier.”
This investment round will help CareTrack increase customer acquisition, enhance its technology platform capabilities, expand product development and increase its operations to maintain a world-class level of customer support operations while in rapid growth mode.
CareTrack is the evolution of outgrowth of CCM Navigator, both headquartered in Carrollton, Ga. For more information about CareTrack, please visit www.CareTrack.com.
CareTrack is a fully integrated Telecare physician practice extension. The solution provides continuous out-of-office care coordination, empowering patients to take greater control of their conditions while simultaneously enabling practices to provide targeted support for their Medicare patients between appointments. CareTrack’s AI-powered solution processes information from the patient’s existing EHR and generates a customized care plan which benefits all parties involved by improving clinical outcomes, closing patient adherence gaps, reducing ER visits, and preventing hospitalizations. For more information, please visit www.CareTrack.com or call 800-835-1140.
