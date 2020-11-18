DEM to Host November 23rd Public Workshop on Updated Draft Freshwater Wetland Rules

PROVIDENCE – The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) will hold a virtual public workshop next week to review updated draft Rhode Island freshwater wetland rules. DEM has been working in collaboration with the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC) to develop revisions to its freshwater wetlands rules as required by changes to state law intended to strengthen wetlands protection by establishing state standards for freshwater wetland buffers and setbacks and to provide a clear and predictable regulatory framework that includes permit streamlining.

A virtual public workshop will be held on Monday, November 23 on the revised draft rules which have been updated following comments and input received during and following an earlier workshop held in September 2019. The purpose of the workshop is to present an overview of the revised draft rules and provide an opportunity for questions. DEM expects to initiate the formal rule-making process later this month. Due to the Covid-19 emergency, which prevents the Department from holding public meetings in-person, the public workshop will be held virtually in accordance with Governor Raimondo's Executive Order 20-05.

WHAT: Virtual Public Workshop to Discuss Updated Draft Freshwater Wetland Rules

WHEN: Monday, November 23 at 10 AM

WHERE: Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85405401189?pwd=YkZtVzlGYlo3cWcyby9Gc2tCSWFaZz09

Meeting ID: 854 0540 1189

Passcode: 964538

Join by Telephone: 929-205-6099

To join the public workshop using your phone for audio, click on "Join by Phone" and follow the information on the screen to dial in. All participants will be muted upon joining the meeting. Following a presentation on the draft revised rules, DEM will take questions with instructions provided to participants.

The full text of the draft rules is available on the DEM website at: http://www.dem.ri.gov/programs/water/permits/pn-wetland.php

For questions about the workshop or more information, contact Sue Kiernan, Deputy Administrator of DEM's Office of Water Resources at sue.kiernan@dem.ri.gov