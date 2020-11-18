23rd Annual Commissioner’s Recognition | Nebraska Department of Education
CHAMBERS FCCLA: Brooke Ehlers & Mary Walnofer, Food Innovations, Level 3, Gold, 1st Place Alexis Butterfield – Nutrition and Wellness, Level 3, Gold, 1st Place Hannah Scott & Brianna Klabenes, Promote and Publicize FCCLA!, Level 1, Gold, 1st Place Claire Woeppel – Focus on Children, Level 1, Gold, 2nd Place
COZAD FCCLA: Katie Wilson, Fashion Design, Level 2, Gold, 1st Place
DAVID CITY FCCLA: Kaydense Hansen & Ava Neujahr, Chapter in Review Display, Level 2, Gold, 2nd Place Braxton Small, Fashion Design, Level 2, Silver, 3rd Place
LOGAN VIEW FCCLA: Miranda Batenhorst & Jessica Nelson, Promote and Publicize FCCLA!, Level 2, Gold, 2nd Place
MAXWELL FCCLA: Lisselle Lucas & Laynee Boltz, Chapter in Review Display, Level 1, Gold, 2nd Place
Ellery Simpson, Public Policy Advocate, Level 2, Gold, 3rd Place
MILFORD FCCLA: Sophia Birch, Leadership, Level 2, Gold, 1st Place
Ella Hostetler & Cassidy June, National Programs in Action, Level 2, Gold, 2nd Place
MULLEN FCCLA: Samuel Coble, Hospitality, Tourism, & Recreation, Level 2, Gold, 1st Place
NELIGH-OAKDALE FCCLA: Leonardo Luna-Duran, FCCLA Chapter Website, Level 1, Gold, 1st Place
Hailey Bixler, Neligh-Oakdale, Job Interview, Level 3, Gold, 1st Place
Raina Le & Lily-Ann Smidt, Chapter in Review Portfolio, Level 1, Silver, 3rd Place
O’NEILL FCCLA: Ally Sedlacek, National Programs in Action, Level 2, Gold, 1st Place
Ashley Pischel, Digital Stories for Change, Level 2, Gold, 2nd Place
Annie Corkle, Entrepreneurship, Level 1, Gold, 3rd Place
TWIN RIVER FCCLA: Conner Oberhauser, National Programs in Action, Level 3, Gold, 3rd Place
WEST HOLT FCCLA: Hannah Olson, Lily Vogel, & Teagan Butterfield, Sustainability Challenge, Level 1, Gold, 2nd Place