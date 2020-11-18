Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
23rd Annual Commissioner’s Recognition | Nebraska Department of Education

CHAMBERS FCCLA: Brooke Ehlers & Mary Walnofer, Food Innovations, Level 3, Gold, 1st Place Alexis Butterfield – Nutrition and Wellness, Level 3, Gold, 1st Place Hannah Scott & Brianna Klabenes, Promote and Publicize FCCLA!, Level 1, Gold, 1st Place Claire Woeppel – Focus on Children, Level 1, Gold, 2nd Place

 

COZAD FCCLA: Katie Wilson, Fashion Design, Level 2, Gold, 1st Place 

DAVID CITY FCCLA: Kaydense Hansen & Ava Neujahr, Chapter in Review Display, Level 2, Gold, 2nd Place Braxton Small, Fashion Design, Level 2, Silver, 3rd Place

LOGAN VIEW FCCLA: Miranda Batenhorst & Jessica Nelson, Promote and Publicize FCCLA!, Level 2, Gold, 2nd Place

 

MAXWELL FCCLA: Lisselle Lucas & Laynee Boltz, Chapter in Review Display, Level 1, Gold, 2nd Place

Ellery Simpson, Public Policy Advocate, Level 2, Gold, 3rd Place

 

MILFORD FCCLA: Sophia Birch, Leadership, Level 2, Gold, 1st Place

Ella Hostetler & Cassidy June, National Programs in Action, Level 2, Gold, 2nd Place

 

MULLEN FCCLA: Samuel Coble, Hospitality, Tourism, & Recreation, Level 2, Gold, 1st Place

 

NELIGH-OAKDALE FCCLA: Leonardo Luna-Duran, FCCLA Chapter Website, Level 1, Gold, 1st Place

Hailey Bixler, Neligh-Oakdale, Job Interview, Level 3, Gold, 1st Place

Raina Le & Lily-Ann Smidt, Chapter in Review Portfolio, Level 1, Silver, 3rd Place

 

O’NEILL FCCLA: Ally Sedlacek, National Programs in Action, Level 2, Gold, 1st Place

Ashley Pischel, Digital Stories for Change, Level 2, Gold, 2nd Place

Annie Corkle, Entrepreneurship, Level 1, Gold, 3rd Place

 

TWIN RIVER FCCLA: Conner Oberhauser, National Programs in Action, Level 3, Gold, 3rd Place

 

WEST HOLT FCCLA: Hannah Olson, Lily Vogel, & Teagan Butterfield, Sustainability Challenge, Level 1, Gold, 2nd Place

