NCLA Exposes Unlawful Power of State and Federal Agencies in New Podcast: Administrative Static

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Civil Liberties Alliance, a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights organization, has launched Administrative Static, an irreverent weekly legal affairs podcast that exposes unlawful aspects of administrative power. Podcast hosts, Mark Chenoweth, Executive Director and General Counsel, and John Vecchione, Senior Litigation Counsel, will decry federal and state agency abuses, trot out legal arguments, grill expert guests, and bandy about the latest cases and controversies.

Administrative Static will also air Saturday nights on KHNC 1360 AM “The Roar of the Rockies” in Johnstown, Colorado.

NCLA released the following statements:

“During the pandemic, millions of Americans have become aware of just how big a threat administrative power poses to their liberty and livelihoods. The Administrative Static podcast will provide a forum for educating lawyers, judges, and the general public about the pathologies of administrative power. It will also give NCLA the opportunity to share scandalous details about the cases we are bringing as well as explain the legal arguments we are making.”

—Mark Chenoweth, Administrative Static Co-host (Executive Director and General Counsel, NCLA)

“This is a great opportunity to amplify NCLA’s message and expand the civil liberties movement. We look forward to this weekly analysis of important Constitutional matters.”

—John Vecchione, Administrative Static Co-host (Senior Litigation Counsel, NCLA)

