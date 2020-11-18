Toronto Regional Real Estate Board Counts Down to 100th Anniversary

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The countdown is on to celebrate TRREB’s 100 Year Anniversary. In two weeks, we will mark our centennial milestone – a testament to our Members and the homeowners and businesses who trust them to turn their dreams into reality.



We wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for a small group of real estate brokers who had the vision, back in 1920, to create what is now known as the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board. Long before anyone else, they believed in protecting homeownership, established industry standards and regulations, and even started real estate training courses.

“Looking back at how we got here, it’s remarkable when considering all that we’ve accomplished,” said Lisa Patel, TRREB President. “When we kicked off the year-long festivities leading up to our anniversary, we wanted to do more than celebrate. We wanted to share the stories of our passionate Members and all that we have achieved together through this journey over the last century,” added Patel.

That’s why we’ve dedicated a website to commemorate our 100 Year Anniversary – filled with Member memories, congratulatory messages, tribute videos, long lost photos and much more.

This spring, at a time when needed most, our Members gave back to the community by donating $278,000 to shelter-related charities, food banks and children’s breakfast programs. This was in addition to the $713,000 we already donated in grants at the end of 2019 through the Ontario REALTORS Care® Foundation, totalling $1 million in charitable support this past year alone.

Each year, we recognize the significance of National Housing Day on November 22 and we’re proud to do our part to support sustainable and inclusive communities. This year, the pandemic has highlighted the need for affordable housing for the most vulnerable.

“While it’s been a disruptive year, we have endured many other challenges to the real estate industry in the past 100 years. And through it all, our Members have been there, making times like these better for their clients, and they will continue to do so for the next 100 years,” said John DiMichele, TRREB CEO.

As we look to the past, present and future of the industry, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Join in on the excitement using #TRREB100.

Media Inquiries:

Genevieve Grant, Public Affairs Specialist ggrant@trebnet.net 416-443-8159

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 56,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

