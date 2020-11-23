Greiner Bio-One Announces Virus Stabilization Tube for SARS-CoV-2 Available for Healthcare Facilities
Critical product supply now available as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in many states.MONROE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greiner Bio-One is announcing the availability of the VACUETTE® Virus Stabilization Tube, which is intended for the transport and storage of nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swab specimens. The VACUETTE® Virus Stabilization Tube is to be used by healthcare professionals for SARS-CoV-2 testing.
The ability to meet the current need in the United States for adequate SARS-CoV-2 testing is dependent on the availability of the collection and transport products that are necessary to perform this testing in the manner outlined by the FDA. The virus stabilization tube manufactured by Greiner Bio-One is a crucial part of the testing process and ensures sample stabilization from the point of collection to arrival at a testing laboratory.
As a manufacturer of blood and other specimen collection products with decades of experience, Greiner Bio-One is able to meet the demand for testing products quickly and efficiently to the hospitals, nursing homes, regional reference labs, and the United States government.
Additional Product Information
VACUETTE® Virus Stabilization Tubes are 13 x 100mm tubes made of PET with a pre-defined volume of a phosphate-buffered saline solution at a pH of 7.4±0.2 to allow for the storage of the SARS-CoV-2 swab specimens for up to 72h at 4°C.
Greiner Bio-One North America, Inc.
Greiner Bio-One North America, Inc. is a privately held plastic manufacturing company located in Monroe, NC whose three divisions manufacture a variety of products for the medical and research fields. The manufactured products include plasticware for the cultivation and analysis of cell and tissue cultures, microplates for high-throughput screening related to drug screening, products for blood and specimen collection, tests for the detection of bacteria and viruses, as well as, custom-made products. As an international manufacturer with global reach, Greiner Bio-One provides the manufacturing, distribution logistics, and product application support to the world’s largest hospitals, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology corporations.
For more information about Greiner Bio-One North America, Inc. please visit http://www.gbo.com.
