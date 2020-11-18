AMERICAN DEFENSE SYSTEMS (OTC:ADFS) Enters Joint Venture With EAAST STAR GROUP

ADFS is moving forward with plans to launch four divisions: Crisis & Disaster Prep; Strategic Investments; Real Estate Holding; and Maritime Support Services.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Defense Systems Inc. (OTC:ADFS) reported today that in line with its plans to relaunch its Real Estate Holdings division after the United States 2020 General Elections, it has now entered into a joint venture agreement with the newly formed ‘Eaast Star Group’, operating across the Caribbean to jointly pursue the following opportunities: (1) leasing and/or purchasing pre-existing warehouses as-needed for administrative offices, food storage, pharmaceutical storage, disaster aid training, shelter model engineering, and architectural drafting; (2) purchasing up to approximately 600 acres of farmland for the development of ‘food security facilities’ and related ‘continuity of government’ services; (3) purchasing residential real estate developments sufficient to accommodate up to 75 ‘disaster resistant safe houses’ suitable for ‘continuity of government’ services; and (4) leasing and/or purchasing pre-existing maritime facilities for the provision of ‘disaster aid’ and ‘maritime support’ services.

ADFS will release additional information on the value of the investments, the respective commercial mortgages, and cashflow projections after the engineering inspections, environmental assessments, and value appraisals of the targeted real estate investments.

ADFS is committed to complete the launching of these four operational divisions, before the end of first quarter 2021: (1) Crisis & Disaster Prep: to provide training, supplies, facilities, and shelter for law enforcement, healthcare, search and rescue, and government continuity in disaster-prone areas; (2) Strategic Investments: to invest and partner with other firms in disaster-prone areas that have the products and services needed for market penetration and service delivery; (3) Real Estate Holding: to acquire and develop a real estate portfolio that compliments and supports our market penetration and service delivery strategies; (4) Maritime Support Services: to provide safe harbor, re-supply, maintenance, and repairs for vessels in disaster prone areas.

