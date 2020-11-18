Protective Gloves Market Worth USD 35.20 Billion at 11.7% CAGR: Stringent Impositions on Adopting Protective Products to Add Impetus

Top players covered in Protective Gloves Market are Jiangsu Hanvo Safety Product Co., Ltd.,Huihong Safety Products Co., Ltd,QS Safety,Hartalega Holdings Berhad,Lalan Group (Pvt) Ltd,3M,Supermax Corporation Berhad,Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd,Showa Glove Co.,DIPPED PRODUCTS PLC, etc

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global protective gloves market is expected to gain impetus from the rapid growth of various sectors such as food processing, oil & gas, healthcare, chemical, and production facilities. Protective gloves help to minimize occupational risks of various factors and are a necessity in several industries. A published report by Fortune Business Insights estimates the market to rise at a CAGR of 11.7% between 2020 and 2027. The value of this market as per the report titled, “Protective Gloves Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Disposable Gloves, and Durable Gloves), By Raw Material (Natural Rubber Gloves, Aramid Fiber Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Neoprene Gloves, Polyurethane, Vinyl (PVC) Gloves, and Leather Gloves), By Application (Healthcare & Medical, Manufacturing, Construction, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Mining, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,”was USD 12.37 billion in the year 2019 and is expected to reach USD 35.20 billion by the end of 2027.

The world is undergoing a major economic crisis as a result of the rising COVID-19 pandemic. The healthcare industry is facing major crisis as the number of coronavirus positive patients are exceeding the number of beds available at hospitals and medical centres. Most of the businesses are at a temporary halt and the ones able to manage working from homes are barely able to survive the rough waters.

Drivers & Restraints-

Growing Application by Food and Beverage Sector to Bolster Growth

The surging rate of population and the rapid growth of various industrial setups such as manufacturing industries, food processing, chemical, and oil & gas are the key factors propelling the global protective gloves market growth. In addition to this, the advent of technological advancement into various industries will help add impetus to the growth of the market.

On the contrary, factors such as skin issues, namely, rashes, allergies, and others related to the continuous use of protective gloves for long duration may hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Nevertheless, the current coronavirus pandemic propelled the imposition of stringent regulations by the governments on employee safety and security. These are likely to create lucrative future growth opportunities for the market in the long run.

Segmentation-

Healthcare & Medical Segment Bagged Largest Share Attributed to Increasing Use of Medical and Surgical Gloves

The global market for protective gloves was dominated by the healthcare and medical sector in 2019. This is attributed to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing use of medical and surgical gloves among the healthcare workers. However, the construction segment earned 19.5% in terms of share 2019 and is likely to showcase significant growth in the coming years on account of the rising infrastructural development, especially in the developing nations.





Regional Analysis-

North America Dominated Market Due to Stringent Government Regulations on Gloves and Mask Use

Regionally, North America earned a revenue of USD 4.68 billion in 2019 and emerged dominant on account of the rising awareness about the importance of health and stringent impositions on the use of protective products such as masks, sanitizers, gloves, and others. Furthermore, the rising outbreak of pandemics such as Ebola, Swine Flu, Coronavirus, and others are likely to aid in the expansion of the regional market in the coming years.

On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific will showcase a notable growth on account of the growing price of raw materials, a rise in the awareness about maintaining safety measures in workplaces, and the improving infrastructure and facility of the healthcare sector.

Competitive Landscape-

Companies Forming Strategic Alliances to Maintain Strong Foothold

The competitive landscape of the global protective gloves market is fragmented in nature on account of the presence of many players. The top five companies holding significant shares in the market are Honeywell International, Top Glove, Hartalega, Ansell, and 3M. Key strategies adopted by these players include partnerships, contracts and agreements, and new product launches. The other companies operating in the market for protective gloves are engaging in research and development of sustainable and recyclable gloves for gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Prominent Industry Developments of the Protective Gloves Market are:

February 2019 – A safety protection company called Ansell Limited adopted Ringers Gloves for employers working in the general and oil & gas industries for strengthening its position.

October 2019 – Riverstone Holdings Limited and Showa Glove Co. engaged in a collaborative agreement for the manufacturing of cleanroom gloves. The main objective behind this partnership is to expand their portfolios in the glove manufacturing market.





Some of the Key Players of the Market for Protective Gloves include:

Jiangsu Hanvo Safety Product Co., Ltd. (Jiangsu Province, China)

Huihong (NANTONG) Safety Products Co., Ltd (Shanghai, China)

QS Safety (Shanghai, China)

Hartalega Holdings Berhad (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

Lalan Group (Pvt) Ltd (Malwana, Sri Lanka)

3M (Minnesota, U.S.)

Supermax Corporation Berhad (Selangor, Malaysia)

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

Showa Glove Co. (New York, U.S.)

DIPPED PRODUCTS PLC (Colombo, Sri Lanka)

PIP Global (New York, U.S.)

Uvex Group (Fuerth, Germany)

Globus (Shetland) Ltd. (Manchester, United Kingdom)

Honeywell International Inc. (Charlotte, U.S.)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (Delaware, U.S.)

Towa Corporation (Kurume, Japan)

Superior Gloves (New York, U.S.)

ATG- Intelligent Glove Solutions (Sri Lanka)

Ansell Ltd. (Melbourne, Australia)

Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Shah Alam, Malaysia)

Others





