Veem expands US product offering to simplify domestic business payments

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veem, a leading provider of online payment solutions for small-to-midsize businesses, today announced the launch of Veem Check. With this new product functionality, US-based users can now issue all of their domestic payments — online, check, or Instant Deposit — within minutes on Veem.

US businesses no longer need to rely on multiple providers to make payments. As small-to-midsize businesses continue to work remotely, Veem automates the payment process through its extended suite of domestic payment products. Users can issue payments from a single platform on their desktop or smartphone regardless of their vendor’s account status — significantly reducing the time and costs associated with domestic business transactions.

“Small business owners, financial controllers, and accountants are moving away from paper-based payments and manual processes as the pandemic increases the demand for online payment solutions,” said Marwan Forzley, Chief Executive Officer of Veem. “The addition of Veem Check strengthens our domestic payment offering considerably. You can now pay anyone in the US using Veem - even if they don’t have an account with us.”

Veem brings transparency to the online, check, and Instant Deposit payment process with real-time tracking. Veem’s centralized platform improves the accounts payable process and automates the time-consuming burden of identifying and processing individual payment transactions.

This combined payment solution is unique compared to others in the market. Alternative payment providers assign monthly subscription fees and require banking information in order for a transaction to take place.

“You can’t predict the moment you’ll need to make a transaction or reconcile a payment, but now you can manage it all without having to step foot in a bank,” said Forzley. “This makes a significant difference for today’s growth-focused small business owners, giving them back valuable time in their day and one less thing to worry about.”

Key features and capabilities:

Centralize and reconcile all payables to one dashboard.

payables to one dashboard. Helpful tracking and reporting features that provide more transparency in the check delivery process, from initial receipt to deposit.

Quickbooks and Xero accounting integration capabilities, so users can initiate a payment directly through their normal workflow.

Starting today and through the end of the year, Veem users can send checks at no cost. If you’re interested in being an early adopter for Veem Check, please visit www.veem.com/checks.

Veem simplifies the way businesses send and receive funds globally and within the US and Canada. Trusted by more than 250,000 businesses in over 110 countries, Veem offers a suite of back office financial services that streamline the payments process with partners and suppliers. Veem’s secure payments, combined with seamless integrations with popular business applications, enable businesses to save time and money, while mitigating risk generally associated with international funds transfers. Veem is licensed and regulated in each country and state it serves.

