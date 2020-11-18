Grey Cloak Tech Inc. Announces Strategic Equity Investment from the Medical Community

Four additional doctors have invested with Grey Cloak Tech, showing confidence in the effectiveness of the company’s proprietary heart and brain products

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Grey Cloak Tech Inc. (OTC: GRCK) (soon to be Healthy Extracts Inc. pending a corporate name change), a company engaged in proprietary development of natural plant-based formulations as well as sales and distribution of clinically proven cardiovascular and neuro products, announces a recent investment from four additional physicians for equity in the company.



“Healthy Extracts Inc. continues to see a growing number of practitioners in the medical community endorsing our exclusive Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ and Fuel4thought™ products, utilized for heart and brain health,” said CEO Duke Pitts.

Through its Ultimate Brain Nutrients (“UBN”) subsidiary, Grey Cloak Tech has four unique patent-pending formulations, with one patent issued. These formulations increase brain activity, cognitive behavior, memory, focus and much more.

Through its BergaMet NA subsidiary, the company offers a line of five proprietary Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ products that contain natural ingredients and are GMO-free, scientifically designed, doctor recommended and clinically proven to improve cardiovascular function and address the underlying conditions that lead to metabolic syndrome, helping users lead healthier lives in today’s environment.

BergaMet NA products are currently being sold through www.BergaMetNA.com, Amazon, key retailers, www.wholescripts.com, and doctors throughout the United States.

About Grey Cloak Tech Inc.

Grey Cloak Tech Inc. (OTC: GRCK), through its two subsidiaries, BergaMet NA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (“UBN”), is engaged in proprietary research and development of natural plant-based formulations, as well as sales and distribution of natural ingredient cardiovascular and neuro products. For more information, visit the company’s websites: www.GreyCloakTech.com, www.BergametNA.com, www.UBNutrients.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2020, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

