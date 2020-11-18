MediGO Announces Deployment of FlightAware Data to Enhance Organ Transportation Logistics

Companies form alliance to monitor organs transiting in air, the first of its kind

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediGO, the next-generation hardware and software platform for organ transplantation logistics, today announced a partnership with FlightAware, leaders in providing advanced, accurate, actionable aviation data and insights. MediGO seamlessly integrates FlightAware’s data via AeroAPI (formerly FlightXML) into MediGO’s organ logistics and monitoring system, providing increased situational awareness and transparency throughout the organ transportation process. MediGO is the only solution on the market to offer this level of insight.



Transporting an organ from donor to transplant recipient often includes several exchanges between ground and air services over long distances. While on the ground, organ location can be tracked by GPS; however, GPS transmitters do not work while in the cargo hold of an airplane and the communication of the hardware is shut off while in flight mode. Previously, organ procurement organizations (OPOs) and medical teams had little insight into the whereabouts of organs in transit. Now, for the first time, it will be possible to track the location of an organ in real-time regardless of mode of transportation including in the air with this alliance between MediGO and FlightAware.

The unique calibration of the MediGO hardware and software enables seamless and timely transfers through the various modes of transportation in organ transport. The aviation component of the process utilizes FlightAware data to provide status updates to key OPO stakeholders. Upon take-off and landing, MediGO automatically and seamlessly switches between GPS tracking and the FlightAware data. This capability removes existing blind spots in the organ transportation process.

“Our partnership and integration with FlightAware will allow MediGO to provide a higher level of service and more predictability in the organ transportation process,” said Chetan Paydenkar, General Manager of MediGO. “We’re the first and only application to monitor the organ in transit and provide updates during the entire journey with this FlightAware integration.”

With the expansion of Donor Service Areas (DSA) by CMS for kidneys and pancreata, the transportation process becomes even more complicated, driving the need for better logistics and location monitoring for the transplant network.

“Our goal at FlightAware is to provide reliable and actionable data to inform every aviation decision,” said Daniel Baker, CEO of FlightAware. “We’re proud to be helping MediGO’s mission of saving lives by making the transplantation process more efficient.”

About MediGO

MediGO is the next generation hardware and software platform for organ transplantation logistics. Located in Baltimore, Maryland, MediGO is focused on increasing access to organ transplantation by optimizing the transplant supply chain. MediGO offers real-time monitoring of organ transportation including location, temperature, and environmental factors that inform logistics decisions, current estimated time of arrival for organ shipments, and a centralized in-app communication system for all relevant stakeholders. For more information please visit gomedigo.io

About FlightAware

FlightAware is the leading provider of real-time and historical flight information and insights to the global aviation community. FlightAware serves all segments of the aviation marketplace through best-of-breed applications and data services that provide comprehensive information about the current and predicted movement of aircraft. Through the collection, interpretation, and enrichment of hundreds of sources of data, including data from FlightAware’s own proprietary terrestrial ADS-B network spanning seven continents and in 200 countries and territories, the company is able to transform millions of raw flight data elements and deliver them as coherent, easy-to-consume flight stories. As a single source of accurate and actionable data for aviation players large and small, FlightAware is central to aviation.

FlightAware is privately held with headquarters in Houston and locations in New York, Austin, Singapore, and London.

