Mojio Named British Columbia’s Fastest Growing Company in the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Awards

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mojio, a leading connected mobility platform and SaaS solutions provider achieves the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program award for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit and bold innovation. The program recognizes Canada’s 50 fastest-growing technology companies with the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. Mojio ranks No. 7, with a 3,612% revenue growth from 2016 to 2019. This is the third consecutive year that Mojio has been recognized in the Top 10.

No.1 in British Columbia, Mojio was also ranked No. 50 in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a roster of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America.

Mojio’s CEO Kenny Hawk credits a customer-centric approach with the company’s explosive revenue growth. “We’ve delivered Mojio’s connected mobility solutions from Vancouver to global customers by empowering our team to build products and services that drivers love,” said Hawk. “Our technical and design teams’ hard work fueled this growth. We’re truly honoured to be recognized amongst this impressive group of innovative technology companies.”

“This year’s Fast 50 winners should be especially proud of this designation, as their role in the fabric of Canadian business—particularly during these turbulent times—is crucial,” said Erica Pretorius, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. “Their bold vision and true commitment to innovation allow them to not only improve today’s world, but also shape tomorrow’s, despite the constant uncertainty. This year’s winners are proving themselves resilient, innovative and adaptable, all in an unpredictable year defined by economic instability and the continuing public health crisis.”

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

About Mojio

Scalable, secure and hardware-agnostic, Mojio is the platform and SaaS solution provider of choice to build, launch and scale connected mobility services. Mojio’s platform and mobile apps deliver a smarter, safer and more convenient car ownership experience for the global driving community. With over 15 billion miles of driving data gathered from more than a million vehicles, Mojio’s big data analytics framework uses machine learning to generate actionable insights, unlocking the next generation of revenue streams for companies throughout the automotive value chain.

Founded in 2012, Mojio has growing teams in Silicon Valley and Vancouver, and counts some of the world’s biggest brands as customers, investors and partners, including Amazon, Bosch, Deutsche Telekom, Microsoft, T-Mobile and Vivint. Mojio is a career-accelerator for driven tech professionals looking to fuel the future of connected mobility. To learn more about joining our team, please visit Mojio’s careers page.

