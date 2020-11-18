GM and Motorq Streamline Fleet Vehicle Logistics During COVID-19, Unlock New Approach for Fleet Management

A novel solution developed to address short-term challenges related to Covid-19 is becoming a new standard for pre-delivery fleet tracking and management



Motorq’s connected car APIs enable fleet owners to identify the location and status of pre-delivery Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles in real time

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorq, the connected car API company and General Motors innovated a new approach to streamline the delivery of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles to fleet owners and operators during supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19. For the first time, the companies integrated GM’s OnStarTM Pre-Delivery data service, with Motorq’s cloud-based platform to allow fleet managers to accurately identify and track the location of vehicles throughout the logistics lifecycle. What began as a short-term fix is now becoming a new standard for fleet management.

Pre-delivery fleet tracking has always presented challenges as automotive manufacturers move hundreds of thousands of vehicles from factories, to staging lots, on trailers, to dealers and ultimately to the customer. Work and travel restrictions stemming from Covid-19 made this process even more difficult, as factories were idled, inventory movements were limited and dealership personnel were sporadically available. It was hard for fleet owners to obtain timely, accurate information about the status of their orders.

GM and Motorq are working to solve this problem by leveraging the embedded telematics data services from OnStarTM to track and display vehicle location via a private, secure web-based portal. Upon receiving consent, Motorq’s cloud-based platform “ingests” vehicle data (like VIN, location, status, etc.) in real-time and presents it to fleet managers in the portal. With this new service, fleet managers for the first time can see the status and location of all tracked vehicles at any given moment. In addition to the live feed, fleet managers can also receive a daily status report delivered via email.

“It is said that ‘necessity is the mother of invention’ and COVID-19 certainly created the need for a new approach for tracking fleet vehicles,” said Arun Rajagopalan, co-founder and CEO of Motorq. “The benefits of this new approach have been embraced by fleet managers and we believe this can become the new industry standard for pre-delivery vehicle intelligence and management.”

“We saw a huge opportunity to leverage the power of OnStar for an entirely new use case – helping fleet customers better track the location and status of their vehicles, many of which were mission-critical for the response to COVID-19,” said Ed Peper, U.S. Vice President at General Motors Fleet. “Our collaboration with Motorq enabled us to quickly solve a short-term problem and create a new long-term opportunity for our customers as well.”

Any large fleets with an existing GM Fleet Account Number are eligible to participate. Interested parties should contact sales@motorq.com.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Holden, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

About Motorq Inc.

Motorq is a venture-backed connected-car data and analytics software platform company that enables large fleet owners and fleet management companies to leverage data and actionable insights from the emerging, fragmented set of advanced connected-car systems. Motorq’s cloud-based system performs ingestion, normalization, stream analytics processing, and data provisioning via APIs and other methods. Businesses use Motorq as a tool to implement connectivity-derived insights better, faster and cheaper, so they can focus on their core. Additional information is available at www.motorq.com.

Media Contact John Williams, Scoville PR for Motorq 206-660-5503, jwilliams@scovillepr.com