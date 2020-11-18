United States Golf Association Teams Up with Golfweek Custom Media and BlueToad in Resurrection of Golf Journal

Golf Journal is back for the first time since 2003, resuming operations using BlueToad’s content delivery platform

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueToad , a leading content delivery platform, announces a new initiative with the United States Golf Association (USGA) and Golfweek Custom Media to relaunch Golf Journal, an exclusive benefit of the USGA Members Program. The USGA stopped production and distribution of Golf Journal in 2003 after 55 years of circulation, but has revived the magazine as a monthly digital and quarterly print publication.



Looking to relaunch Golf Journal after a 17-year hiatus, the USGA teamed up with Golfweek Custom Media, a USA Today subsidiary and leading custom publisher of programs for the PGA Tour and LPGA. Golfweek Custom Media has been a BlueToad user for more than a decade and recommended BlueToad as the digital content platform for Golf Journal.

“BlueToad creates a responsive, interactive experience through its digital platform and we’ve been a satisfied customer for more than 10 years,” said Mike Hagmann, President of Golfweek Custom Media. “When the USGA approached us, we recommended BlueToad with no hesitation as we have received nothing but positive feedback from our readers. While print is still an important part of the Golf Journal identity, the monthly digital editions provide enhanced value for USGA members that have patiently waited 17 years for the return of the magazine.”

With BlueToad’s LilyPad Pro solution, Golf Journal is a magazine for the modern age. The unique monthly content delivered to USGA’s members includes video, audio interviews, and written content to create a fully responsive and engaging experience.

“We are excited with the relaunch of Golf Journal as an engaging, digital magazine experience,” said Greg Midland, Editorial Director for the USGA. “BlueToad has been a great collaborator. They have a robust and flexible platform that has supported our vision and creative efforts on this project. We were ultimately able to customize the look and feel of the content experience to best represent the USGA and Golf Journal brand.”

“We are seeing how digital can breathe new life into magazines, such as Golf Journal. There are more tools at publishers’ disposal to interact with readers,” said BlueToad CEO, Paul DeHart. “In April, we launched Golf Journal’s first digital edition and the response has been outstanding. The USGA’s members know and trust their content, and now they have an extra layer of interaction through multimedia at the palm of their hands.”

Golf Journal’s digital edition is distributed digitally on a monthly basis with a print version produced quarterly and also made available digitally in a print replica form. For more information on USGA membership and Golf Journal, visit www.usga.org/membership.

About BlueToad

BlueToad was launched in 2007 and provides publishers of all types a content experience platform for creating beautifully responsive digital editions and web content. It is a proud partner of some of the largest printers in the world and trusted to handle the important content of thousands of content creators across the globe. The company’s goal is to make it easy for partners and customers to upload their content for a digital experience that works on all modern phones, tablets, and desktops.

