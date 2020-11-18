Sompo International Commercial P&C Announces New Global Brand Campaign

New campaign reflects the company’s position as an industry leader, committed to delivering innovative (re)insurance products and solutions coupled with unparalleled client service

/EIN News/ -- PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today the launching of a new brand campaign and tagline, “Promise. Trust. Protect. At the center of everything we do,” which reaffirms Sompo International’s increasing relevance in the International commercial P&C marketplace and visually emphasizes the ever-present platinum ring logo – a widely recognized symbol of commitment.



Mr. Chris Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer, Sompo International Commercial P&C, commented, “At Sompo International, we believe that core values drive success. In today’s world, more than ever, it is vitally important that we stand behind the promises we make to our clients, business partners and employees. The Sompo International ring is more than just a logo, it is a symbol of that promise.”

Mr. John Charman, Executive Chairman of Sompo International Holdings Ltd., and Chief Executive Officer of Overseas Insurance and Reinsurance Business, Sompo Holdings Inc., added, “Continuing to build brand awareness and sharing our story is a key element of our on-going transformation towards becoming a top 10 global insurance and reinsurance organization. We have launched this new campaign to represent the evolution of the Sompo International brand and I am extremely proud that Sompo International is trusted to deliver on its promises, protecting clients around the world every day. This campaign serves as a great reminder to stay focused on our commitments and keep our clients, business partners and employees at the center of everything we do.”

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (Sompo International) is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. Sompo International is a company driven by its core values, a carrier that holds promise, trust and the commitment to protect at the center of everything it does. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

