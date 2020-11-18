Scott Cahill of Fulcrum Partners Talks Lifetime Business Resilience with Patrice Tsague, Nehemiah Project Int.

/EIN News/ -- PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Partners Managing Director and Partner, Scott Cahill was a featured guest on Nehemiah E-Community Podcast, hosted by Patrice Tsague, founder of Nehemiah Project International and the Nehemiah E-Community. Candid and insightful, Scott discussed his approach to business, his commitment to philanthropy and how he and others at the Fulcrum Partners team have brought disruptive innovation and much-needed transparency to executive benefits consulting.



Scott, who begin in the industry more than forty years ago selling insurance “across kitchen tables,” explained, “As I learned about institutional products and was involved in business cases where the use of life insurance is totally different than it is in the family situation, I was motivated to learn more. I worked on product design committees and learned how to use favorable tax attributes and other strategies for executive benefits.

“I’ve always felt that I have to serve the client first. When we are serving clients’ needs first, everything else works out. Fulcrum Partners has opened the door for me and others on our team to operate this way, bringing transparency and choice to our clients. We’ve been able to change a lot of things about our industry.”

Patrice Tsague, whose podcasts for entrepreneurs and business executives are released to over 4,000 listeners globally, has through his international organization trained and coached over 15,000 individuals on how to start or expand their business. The interview, titled “Business Resilience in the Midst of a Pandemic,” goes beyond the principles that have positioned Fulcrum Partners to continue to thrive even in the face of a global pandemic. Scott shares stories of his father’s powerful positive influence on his life and the lives of his siblings, along with quirky and engaging observations such as how he came to realize “not all insurance salespeople are happy and drive a Cadillac.” He even pulls back the curtain on his current projects saying, “Right now, we are pioneering an innovation that is not insurance based. We’re bringing tax-favored exchange traded funds, (ETFs) transparently and with fiduciary-type oversite to nonqualified deferred compensation plans. The client loves it; the participants love it. We are breaking open the silo.”

You can watch this podcast, and others with host Patrice Tsague on YouTube, Anchor, Stitcher and the Nehemiah E-Community Facebook page. It is also available on the Fulcrum Partners website at www.fulcrumpartnersllc.com/resources / .

With more than $7 billion in assets under care, Fulcrum Partners is one of the nation’s largest, privately held, executive benefits consultancies. Learn more about the team and the services of Fulcrum Partners by following Deferred Compensation News.

About Fulcrum Partners LLC:

Fulcrum Partners (fulcrumpartnersllc.com) is a wholly independent, member-owned firm dedicated to helping organizations enhance their Total Rewards Strategy. Founded in 2007, today the company has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Honolulu, Hawaii; Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah and Washington D.C.

About Nehemiah Project International and the Nehemiah E-Community

Patrice and Gina Tsague founded Biblical Entrepreneurship in 1997, followed by the Nehemiah Project in 1999. The 501(c)(3) ministry serves a global clientele and has physical centers in the U.S. in Washington and Florida, and internationally in Madagascar and Kenya. Patrice is a Christian business trainer, entrepreneur, international speaker, preacher, author, and business coach. Patrice specializes in helping families incorporate their faith into their business practices, ensuring that their businesses are able to exist beyond the third generation. Patrice's long awaited fifth book, Biblical Entrepreneurship Essentials, is now available for purchase.

