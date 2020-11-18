Aldevron Ranked Number 287 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aldevron today announced it ranked 287 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 26th year. Aldevron’s growth surpassed all expectations during this period.

Aldevron’s Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Ballinger, attributes the strong growth to an unrelenting focus on serving clients in the fast-growing markets of gene and cell therapy.

“Aldevron is in the perfect position to serve current and future clients with the critical raw materials needed to help solve the world’s biggest health challenges,” stated Ballinger. “We have expanded our facilities to meet demand, focused on operational efficiencies to ensure on-time delivery, and continued our investment in the best and the brightest people to build upon our foundation of unmatched industry expertise. It is an honor to be recognized for these accomplishments.”

Overall, 2020 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 175% to 106,508% from 2016 to 2019, with median growth of 450%.

About Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

ABOUT ALDEVRON

Aldevron is a privately held company founded in 1998. It serves the biotechnology industry with custom production of nucleic acids and proteins. Thousands of clients use Aldevron-produced plasmids, RNA and gene editing enzymes for projects ranging from discovery research to clinical trials to commercial applications. These products are critical raw materials and key components for vaccine development, gene and cell therapy, immunotherapy, agricultural biotech, veterinary medicines, molecular diagnostics and more. Aldevron is known for inventing the GMP-Source® quality system, and for specializing in GMP manufacturing, operating the world’s largest facility at its Company headquarters are in Fargo, North Dakota. The company’s protein development and manufacturing operations are located in Madison, Wisconsin. To learn more, visit www.aldevron.com.

