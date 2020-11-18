Lice Clinics of America Expands Schools Without Lice Offering

“Free For All” Giveaway to Benefit Children at Participating Schools

/EIN News/ -- Salt Lake City, UT, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last year Lice Clinics of America launched Schools Without Lice, a program offering free lice treatments and resources to educators and school nurses. Amid the ongoing negative effects of a global pandemic, the company has now expanded the program to include discounted treatments for students and their families.

Lice Clinics of America is a national network of locally owned treatment centers. Its clinic owners have a long history of supporting their local communities. Like many small businesses, these clinics have fought against the economic impact of social distancing and other health mandates brought on by COVID-19. Yet despite their own business struggles, these clinic owners continue to reach out and give back to their communities.

One way they are doing that is by participating in Lice Clinics of America’s “Free For All” Giveaway, where schools in participating markets can sign up to win free lice treatments for their students.

“I’m so proud of our clinic owners and how they’ve persevered throughout this year,” says Lice Clinics of America CEO Claire Roberts. “The fact that their focus is still on doing good for their community is a testament to their character and compassion. It is nice to see a bright spot in a year filled mostly with bad news.”

While some students will receive free treatments under the “Free For All” Giveaway, all students can benefit from their schools’ participation in the expanded Schools Without Lice program because they will receive discounts on lice treatments, screenings, and support. Details of the program are found at https://www.liceclinicsofamerica.com/schools/.

“Stress levels are high enough right now, especially for parents of school-aged children,” says Amanda Westerman, owner of the Lice Clinics of America clinic in McKinney, Texas. “We want to ease that stress, both mentally and financially. Participating in the Schools Without Lice program is one way we can continue doing that, so I encourage every school in the greater McKinney area to sign up for the ‘Free For All’ Giveaway.”

Lice Clinics of America has successfully treated more than 700,000 cases of head lice with the FDA-cleared medical device called AirAllé. The company has more than 265 clinics in 20 countries, making it the world’s largest network of professional lice treatment centers. Clinics can be located here: https://www.liceclinicsofamerica.com/clinics-near-you. The Schools Without Lice program can be found here: https://www.liceclinicsofamerica.com/schools.

Alessandra Bifulco Larada Sciences alessandra@laradasciences.com