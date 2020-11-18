Rita Kakati-Shah Launches Women in Business Book

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rita Kakati-Shah and Adam Torres bring together 18 women leaders for the inaugural edition of Mission Matters: World’s Leading Entrepreneurs Reveal their Top Tips To Success - Women in Business Edition Volume 1, published November 2, 2020.

Kakati-Shah contributed a chapter titled “The Big Three of Workplace Success: Differences, Diversity, and Decency.” From being one of the few women on the trading floor of Goldman Sachs in London to becoming a mother, and finally, to the creation of Uma, an empowerment platform derived around diversity and inclusion principles for women and minorities, Kakati-Shah takes the reader on a journey of discovery and self-reflection.

“Learning to embrace and celebrate being different opened a window in my universe which gave me an abundance of perspectives, thoughts, and ideas which became the foundation of my life and my career.” -Rita Kakati-Shah

Kakati-Shah also writes about the evolution of leadership quality measurements, exploring the Intelligence Quotient (IQ), Emotional Quotient (EQ), and the increasingly recognized Decency Quotient (DQ), which also factors in key measurements of honesty, kindness, and integrity.

This book of women business leaders aims to serve as a platform to continue the discussion around diversity and inclusion globally.

Rita Kakati-Shah is an award-winning gender, diversity, inclusion, and career strategist, TV show host, mentor, and advisor to Fortune 500 companies. She is the Founder and CEO of Uma, an international platform that empowers confidence, inspires success, and builds leadership and resilience in women and minorities, through strategic coaching, concise communications, and corporate training. Rita began her career at Goldman Sachs in London, where she was awarded the Excellence in Citizenship and Diversity Award. She is also a Distinguished Alumna of King’s College London and a three-time winner of the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. An international speaker and guest lecturer at academic institutions and global policy forums, Rita’s thought-leadership has been featured in multiple international media platforms and publications, including the Wall Street Journal and Fast Company.

