Asahi Kasei Pharma Contracts ProBioGen for the Advancement of their Biologics Pipeline

BERLIN, Germany, November 18, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- ProBioGen AG announced the closing of a master service agreement with Asahi Kasei Pharma. As an expert CDMO in high-titer cell line development till large scale GMP manufacturing, ProBioGen will use its proprietary technologies, like the CHO.RiGHT® cell line development platform and DirectedLuck™ transposase technology, to enable Asahi Kasei Pharma to advance their biologics pipeline.

“We are enchanted to work with Asahi Kasei Pharma on one of their key projects and are convinced that we can make a difference by applying our inventive technologies”, said Dr. Gabriele Schneider, Chief Business Officer at ProBioGen.

Osamu Matsuzaki, Senior Executive Officer at Asahi Kasei Pharma added: “After an intense selection process we decided to work with a very experienced and reliable partner as this is critical for the success of our project. We are impressed with ProBioGen's track record and their deep scientific insights, which led to a tailored development project.”

About ProBioGen AG ProBioGen is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and technology provider with extensive expertise in cell line engineering, process development and GMP manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals. Our proprietary technologies like CHO.RiGHT®, the genetic glyco-engineering GlymaxX® and the targeted transposase DirectedLuck™ in combination with our efficient process development and robust GMP manufacturing accelerate and advance the development of drug candidates – from early concept to industrial market-readiness. ProBioGen provides modern manufacturing solutions for viral vectors with its continuous AGE1.CR® duck cell line, a vaccine platform with MVA-CR19 and renders technology support in gene therapy and vaccine development. All services and technologies are embedded in a total quality management system to assure compliance with international ISO and GMP standards (EMA/FDA). ProBioGen is successfully serving international clients for more than 26 years, is privately owned and based in Berlin.

About Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a research-based health care innovator that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and diagnostic products. Asahi Kasei Pharma is a wholly owned business unit of Asahi Kasei Corporation, a US $20 billion technology company that provides innovative, science-based solutions to a diverse range of markets including healthcare, chemicals and fibers, housing and construction materials and electronics.

Contact

ProBioGen AG Dr. Gabriele Schneider Chief Business Officer Herbert-Bayer-Str. 8 13086 Berlin, Germany +49 (0)30 3229 35 100 cmo@probiogen.de www.probiogen.de

Keywords: Cell Line; Cell Proliferation; Recombinant Proteins; Transgenes; Biological Products; Cells, Cultured; cell line development; Productivity; Transposases; Commerce; Germany

Published by B3C newswire