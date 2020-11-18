Report [2019-2026], MRI Procedures Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast

Key Companies Covered in the MRI Procedures Market Research Report Are Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Siemens, Terumo Corporation, Computerized Imaging Reference Systems, Inc. other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global MRI procedures market is set to gain traction from the increasing requirement of high-resolution images of the skeletal system, organs, and tissues. These would help doctors in making quick decisions for treatment of the diagnosed issue. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report. The report further states that MRI procedures are preferred the most, as compared to X-rays and CT scans as it doesn’t require ionizing radiation which is harmful. North America is set to dominate in the near future by generating the largest MRI procedures market share, followed by Europe. This growth is attributable to the rising availability of technically skilled professionals and high spending on the development of healthcare technology.

Key Industry Developments:

In March 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V. new 3-tesla MRI scanner called Ingenia Elition 3.0T. This system 50% reduction in imaging time by offering better quality images to patients.

In August 2017, Computerized Imaging Reference Systems, Inc launched new MRI distortion check software. This is cloud based software designed to quickly and automatically quantify distortion in images.





Advancements in 3D Anatomical Imaging Technique to Aid Growth

The increasing usage of MRI procedures by medical professionals worldwide for treatment monitoring, disease detection, and diagnosing detailed internal body is one of the most significant drivers of the MRI procedures market growth. Besides, the ongoing technological advancements in 3D anatomical imaging technique would also contribute to the market growth.

Coupled with this, the rapid shift of physicians towards unique MRI procedures for obtaining detailed diagnosing of a certain health issue would impact the market positively. Also, the emergence of software applications, superconducting magnets, and high field MRI is likely to propel growth. However, the expensive nature of such procedures may hamper growth.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on the global economy. Many industries have shut down their production processes because of disruptions in supply chains and reduction in workforce. We are providing in-depth research reports that would help you in regaining business confidence by adopting several strategies.





Rising Number of Healthcare Facilities to Spur Growth in North America

Geographically, North America is set to dominate in the near future by generating the largest MRI procedures market share, followed by Europe. This growth is attributable to the rising availability of technically skilled professionals and high spending on the development of healthcare technology.

The rising number of healthcare facilities in North America would also boost growth. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to grow rapidly in the forthcoming years because of the ongoing developments of healthcare infrastructures in the developing countries, such as Japan, China, and India.





Lists of companies in the MRI procedures market:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Siemens

Terumo Corporation

Computerized Imaging Reference Systems, Inc.

Other reputed companies





Segmentation of the Global MRI Procedures Market:

By Procedure Type

• Spinal Cord

• Brain

• Heart

• Internal Organs

• Others

By Application

• Orthopaedics

• Gastro Intestinal Diseases

• Neurological Diseases

• Others

By End User

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Centres

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





