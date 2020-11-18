Remote Desktop Software Market to Reach USD 4.69 billion by 2027; Rising Popularity of E-learning & Distance Learning Platforms to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Remote Desktop Software Market Are TeamViewer Group (Göppingen, Germany), ConnectWise, LLC (Florida, United States), Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (Chennai, Tamil Nadu), RealVNC Limited (Cambridge, United Kingdom), AnyDesk Software GmbH (Stuttgart Germany), Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States), VMware, Inc. (California, United States), BeyondTrust Corporation (Georgia, United States), Splashtop Inc. (California, United States), LogMeIn, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States), Kaseya Limited (Dublin, Ireland), IDrive Inc. (California, United States), Remote Utilities LLC (United States), Citrix Systems, Inc. (Florida, United States), Techinline Limited (FixMe.IT) (Toronto, Canada), Goverlan, Inc. (Florida, United States), Parallels International GmbH (Washington, United States), SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC (Texas, United States).

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global remote desktop software market is set to gain impetus from the increasing popularity of e-learning and distance learning platforms. Various educational institutes are implementing these platforms to deliver maximum reach to the students across countries worldwide. Fortune Business Insights™ presented this information in a new report, titled, “Remote Desktop Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), By End-user (BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Government, Manufacturing, Education, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size was USD 1.53 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.69 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Pandemic to Surge Demand Backed by Work from Home Policy

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has compelled organizations to implement the work from home policy for keeping up with their business operations. This has further surged the demand for remote desktop software solutions across various companies. Also, multiple software providers are offering highly secured and unique remote work management solutions to employees for smooth working environments. We are delivering in-depth reports to help you gain insights into the current situation of the market.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

Which region is set to lead the global market?

How will significant companies increase their customer base?

Will the COVID-19 pandemic affect the market negatively?

Which firms are presently developing remote desktop software solutions?





Drivers & Restraints-

Beneficial Properties of BYOD to Bolster Growth

The increasing implementation of bring your own device (BYOD) policy in various companies is set to accelerate the remote desktop software market growth in the coming years. This is because BYOD has several benefits, such as enhanced security, higher employee satisfaction, and flexible work time. As per a survey by Frost & Sullivan conducted in 2016, employee productivity surged by 34% with the usage of BYOD system. It also enables employees to work from any device of their choices from any part of the world. However, inconsistency and low performance of the internet service can stop systems, which, in turn, may hamper the demand for remote desktop software solutions.

Segment-

IT & Telecom Segment to Dominate Stoked by its Vast Employee & Client Bases

Based on end-users, the IT & telecom segment earned 22.9% in terms of the remote desktop software market share in 2019. It would retain its dominant position throughout the forthcoming years. The industry is considered to be the early adopter of this desktop software solutions because of its vast client and employee bases worldwide. Also, it is set to showcase high demand for advanced solutions and cloud.





Regional Analysis-

Higher Usage of Unique Technologies for Smooth Operations to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, in 2019, North America generated USD 491.7 million on account of revenue. It is likely to remain in the leading position in the near future backed by the high demand for remote desktop software solutions in the region. The increasing adoption of work-from-home policies in the U.S. would also contribute to growth. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to grow rapidly fueled by the higher usage of state-of-the-art technologies for supporting employees to execute industry operations.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Partnership Strategy to Strengthen Their Positions

The market houses a large number of companies that are persistently striving to strengthen their positions by developing new products through acquisitions and partnerships with other renowned companies. Some of the others are providing a wide range of updated and secured remote desktop software solutions to cater to the growing demand. Below are the latest industry developments:

July 2020 : Microsoft Corp. and Citrix Systems, Inc. are partnering up to help companies boost their moves to the cloud and speed adoption of virtual desktops and digital workspaces. Under this partnership, Microsoft will choose Citrix® Workspace and the latter will select Microsoft Azure as preferred solutions.

: Microsoft Corp. and Citrix Systems, Inc. are partnering up to help companies boost their moves to the cloud and speed adoption of virtual desktops and digital workspaces. Under this partnership, Microsoft will choose Citrix® Workspace and the latter will select Microsoft Azure as preferred solutions. May 2020: Sharp Europe joined hands with TeamViewer to provide Sharp’s software partners easy connectivity via TeamViewer for supporting customers’ visual solutions needs and selected displays.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players PESTLE Analysis Porter’s Five Force Analysis Supply chain Analysis

Global Remote Desktop Software Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2019

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Primary Interviewee’s Key Responses

Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Annexure / Appendix Global Remote Desktop Software Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Deployment (Value) Cloud On-premises By Enterprise Size (Value) Large Enterprise SMEs By End-user (Value) BFSI Healthcare IT & Telecom Government Manufacturing Education Others (Media and Entertainment, etc.) By Region (Value) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific







TOC Continued..





