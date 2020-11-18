The Fondation Famille Michel Fournelle renews its support to the Fondation Dr Julien with a donation of $5 million over 5 years

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fondation Dr Julien offers its most heartfelt gratitude to the Fondation Famille Michel Fournelle for its donation of $5M over five years ($1M/year), starting in 2020, to support social pediatrics in the community. This generous gift will fund the direct child care and services offered by the Fondation Dr. Julien’s three community social pediatrics centres (CSPC) and support the network’s expansion across Quebec.

A partnership based on shared values

The family of Montreal real estate entrepreneurs has been involved in community social pediatrics (CSP) for a number of years, and holds the community-based holistic medical model near to its heart. The partnership was born from a business relationship between the Fondation Dr Julien and Michel-Éric Fournelle, President of the Fondation Famille Michel Fournelle. After a 25-year career in real estate and subsequently selling his family’s 60-year-old business, Michel-Éric decided to reinvest his energy into philanthropy. In 2017, he created the Fondation Famille Michel Fournelle with his parents, in honour of his father Michel, to support organizations that work with children in need.

“The Fondation Famille Michel Fournelle and the Fondation Dr Julien share the same values. The latter organization cares for and helps the most vulnerable children with professionalism and boundless passion, enabling them to reach their full potential. By supporting it, I’m investing in the well-being of children, and thus in the future. As the Guignolée Dr Julien, on December 12, is fast approaching, I encourage the business community to give, as well. It’s the perfect time to do so, because all children must be given a chance to succeed,” said Michel-Éric Fournelle.

A gift of hope in the midst of a pandemic

“I would like to offer my most heartfelt thanks to Michel-Éric and his entire family for their unwavering support and commitment to our mission for over 15 years. In this pandemic, children living in vulnerable situations are in greater need of help. Indeed, COVID-19 is having a significant impact on their physical and mental health. This gift from the Fondation Famille Michel Fournelle is a great help,” said Dr. Gilles Julien, Social Pediatrician, Clinical Director and Founding President of the Fondation Dr Julien.

Like all not-for-profit organizations, Quebec’s CSPCs are struggling to raise funds due to the pandemic, as they have had to adapt their care and services to children, in addition to cancelling all fundraising initiatives and events that had been planned. The Fondation Dr Julien and its regional centres must raise nearly $7 million a year to fund their operations.

“We sincerely thank the Fournelle family for placing their trust in us year after year. This donation, one of the largest ever received by the Fondation Dr Julien, will be used to provide direct care and services to children, and support the Fondation as it develops its CSPC network throughout Quebec. The network currently has over 40 CSPCs caring for and empowering over 10,400 children across the province,” said Paul Bouthillier, the Fondation’s Executive Director and Director of Finance.

About the Fondation Dr Julien

The mission of the Fondation Dr Julien is to mobilize the community, to support and increase the number of front-line workers, to influence practices and to promote its unique community social pediatrics model. It works to ensure longevity so that the maximum number of vulnerable children can access care and services that respect their basic rights. It also trains, supports and certifies a network of community social pediatrics centres (CSPCs) and professionals in Quebec and elsewhere in Canada. Today, over 40 CSPCs provide care to and empower over 10,400 children and their families living in vulnerable situations in Quebec.

Information and interview requests

Élise Bérard / Head of Communications and Marketing / Dr Julien Foundation

Mobile 514 344-3744 / eberard@fondationdrjulien.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec435d91-3a7a-4470-90ee-f49dc83b1a3d