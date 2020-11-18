South Africa Joins the United Nations Global Women’s Entrepreneurship Day 2020 Celebrations

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day (WED) (www.WomensEDay.org) is a global initiative celebrated at the United Nations and in 144 countries including 65 universities and colleges.

Commemorated annually on 19 November, WED ignites women leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to consider developing their own businesses, drive economic expansion, and advance communities worldwide. The movement also educates the world on the importance of why it’s pivotal to empower women in business globally. The movement is spearheaded by the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organisation (WEDO), founded by Social Entrepreneur and Humanitarian Wendy Diamond.

“When women are elevated financially, communities and countries prosper. We believe this blueprint could alleviate and eradicate poverty,” says WEDO Founder Wendy Diamond.

Lifting up women during these trying times

This year, the United Nations #WEDO2020 Summit on 19 November will be held virtually, opening up an opportunity for everyone interested in making a positive impact for women in business worldwide to join an inspiring and powerful collective of WEDO Change Makers to empower celebrate and support women in business. The agenda will also include a focus on helping women navigating the difficult economic climate. The event will be live streamed on @WomensEntrepreneurship Facebook page.

In addition to the United Nations Summit, a series of virtual and in-person events will be hosted across the globe including Southern Africa.

WED in South Africa

The 3rd annual Bio Summit, the headline event in South Africa, will also be held virtually this year on 20 November 2020. The event themed: Evolving, the only way to thrive, boasts an all-star line-up of corporate and entrepreneur speakers from Africa and Europe sharing their pivot strategies to thrive through this global Covid-19 pandemic.

“Resisting this change and remaining the same will not work with everything changing around us, what brought us here will sure not take us to the future,” says Nokuthula Magwaza, BioSummit Host and WEDO SA Ambassador.

The Summit convenes business leaders, change makers, government officials and civil society to collaborate and find solutions in critical areas of entrepreneurship eco-systems, education and policy creation to empower women in business.

The format includes keynotes speeches, masterclasses, fireside chats, matchmaking and an awards ceremony.

The virtual Summit runs from 09h00 to 16h00 on 20 November. Bookings cost R200p/p and can be made at https://bit.ly/390ndNw.

As is customary local entrepreneurs have had the choice of additional events such as the Table of Influence, which included a personal branding masterclass hosted at 10am on 14 November in East London and Pretoria, as well as a youth event focused on The New Normal to be held in Pretoria on 17 and 18 November.

“The Women’s Entrepreneurship Day events are an invitation to African women leaders pioneering transformation and gender equality in politics, business and communities to share their journey with a strategic intent of empowering the next generation of women leaders,” says Nokuthula Magwaza BioSummit Host and WEDO SA Ambassador.

“Our message for #WEDO2020 of supporting and empowering women in business to help uplift girls living in poverty is more needed, pivotal, and impacting now more than ever. It’s estimated that the global pandemic is having a deeper effect on women’s jobs, and gender inequality is rising. We are very thankful to our partners across Southern Africa for working tirelessly with us to support the economic development of women.” adds Diamond.

Sponsors for this year’s local WED celebrations include:

The Lead WEDO SA Event has been sponsored by:

Bloom Marketing Allan Gray MIR Agency

The East London WEDO Event was sponsored by

Virtue Business Solutions Jewel Weddings Bloom Marketing Mr Sweets

The Tshwane WEDO Event partners are:

HER Company YESA ITU GOLF WEAR

The hashtag #WEDOSA2020 will track local activities.