Independent view of Proteus Schrems II software sets the bar high for other data privacy solutions
Info-Tech Research Group reviews Proteus-Cyber’s new Schrems II tool
Proteus-Cyber’s TIA feature is an optimal combination of efficiency and customization and has set the bar high for other privacy program management and compliance software solutions to follow suit.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her latest research article, Cassandra Cooper, Lead Data Privacy Analyst at Info-Tech Research Group, wrote about the implications of the new Schrems II ruling and the inconvenience it would cause organisations that had previously relied on Privacy Shield for international data transfers with the EU; specifically the likely requirement for such organisations to put in place with each vendor new Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) that are specific to the data transferred.
In her article Cooper also takes a look at a solution that can help organisations reduce the effort and time needed to embrace the new rules by automating the process of establishing these new SCC contracts, from collecting the information required for Annex B through to generating the contracts themselves and getting them signed off. In conclusion she writes, “Proteus-Cyber’s TIA feature is an optimal combination of efficiency and customization and has set the bar high for other privacy program management and compliance software solutions to follow suit.”
Further details on the implications of the Schrems II ruling and the assistance Proteus NextGen Schrems II software provides may be found on their website https://proteuscyber.com/Schrems-II-Automatic-SCC-contracts
To read the Info-Tech Research Group research article visit https://www.softwarereviews.com/categories/privacy-program-management/research/proteus-cyber-provides-a-tactical-solution-for-schrems-ii-stress-with-the-transfer-impact-assessment-tia-tool
About Proteus-Cyber
Proteus-Cyber Ltd, founded in 2013, is software house creating award winning solutions for data privacy and data security requirements, using the latest technologies in order to provide dynamic, flexible, attractive and comprehensive solutions for enterprise organisations.
About SoftwareReviews
SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research and advisory firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships.
