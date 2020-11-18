Software Testing and QA Services Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
A New Market Study, titled “Software Testing and QA Services Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Software Testing and QA Services Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Software Testing and QA Services Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Software Testing and QA Services market. This report focused on Software Testing and QA Services market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Software Testing and QA Services Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
Software Testing and QA Services market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Software Testing and QA Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
QA Mentor
A1QA
QASource
QualiTest Group
DeviQA
QualityLogic
TestingXperts
ImpactQA
Apphawks
QAwerk
Mindful QA
QA Madness
Abstracta
Global App Testing
Testlio
ClicQA
XBOSoft
TestFort
BugEspy
Sogeti
LogiGear
AdactIn Group
Infostretch
TESTRIQ
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Functional
Non-Functional
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Telecom
IT
Media
Retail
Education
Health Care
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Software Testing and QA Services Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Software Testing and QA Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Functional
1.4.3 Non-Functional
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Software Testing and QA Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Telecom
1.5.4 IT
1.5.5 Media
1.5.6 Retail
1.5.7 Education
1.5.8 Health Care
1.5.9 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Software Testing and QA Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Software Testing and QA Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Software Testing and QA Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Software Testing and QA Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Software Testing and QA Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Software Testing and QA Services Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Software Testing and QA Services Players (Opinion Leaders)
….
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 QA Mentor
13.1.1 QA Mentor Company Details
13.1.2 QA Mentor Business Overview
13.1.3 QA Mentor Software Testing and QA Services Introduction
13.1.4 QA Mentor Revenue in Software Testing and QA Services Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 QA Mentor Recent Development
13.2 A1QA
13.2.1 A1QA Company Details
13.2.2 A1QA Business Overview
13.2.3 A1QA Software Testing and QA Services Introduction
13.2.4 A1QA Revenue in Software Testing and QA Services Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 A1QA Recent Development
13.3 QASource
13.3.1 QASource Company Details
13.3.2 QASource Business Overview
13.3.3 QASource Software Testing and QA Services Introduction
13.3.4 QASource Revenue in Software Testing and QA Services Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 QASource Recent Development
13.4 QualiTest Group
13.4.1 QualiTest Group Company Details
13.4.2 QualiTest Group Business Overview
13.4.3 QualiTest Group Software Testing and QA Services Introduction
13.4.4 QualiTest Group Revenue in Software Testing and QA Services Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 QualiTest Group Recent Development
13.5 DeviQA
13.5.1 DeviQA Company Details
13.5.2 DeviQA Business Overview
13.5.3 DeviQA Software Testing and QA Services Introduction
13.5.4 DeviQA Revenue in Software Testing and QA Services Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 DeviQA Recent Development
13.6 QualityLogic
13.6.1 QualityLogic Company Details
13.6.2 QualityLogic Business Overview
13.6.3 QualityLogic Software Testing and QA Services Introduction
13.6.4 QualityLogic Revenue in Software Testing and QA Services Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 QualityLogic Recent Development
13.7 TestingXperts
13.7.1 TestingXperts Company Details
13.7.2 TestingXperts Business Overview
13.7.3 TestingXperts Software Testing and QA Services Introduction
13.7.4 TestingXperts Revenue in Software Testing and QA Services Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 TestingXperts Recent Development
13.8 ImpactQA
13.8.1 ImpactQA Company Details
13.8.2 ImpactQA Business Overview
13.8.3 ImpactQA Software Testing and QA Services Introduction
13.8.4 ImpactQA Revenue in Software Testing and QA Services Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 ImpactQA Recent Development
13.9 Apphawks
13.9.1 Apphawks Company Details
13.9.2 Apphawks Business Overview
13.9.3 Apphawks Software Testing and QA Services Introduction
13.9.4 Apphawks Revenue in Software Testing and QA Services Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Apphawks Recent Development
13.10 QAwerk
13.11 Mindful QA
13.12 QA Madness
13.13 Abstracta
13.14 Global App Testing
13.15 Testlio
13.16 ClicQA
13.17 XBOSoft
13.18 TestFort
13.19 BugEspy
13.20 Sogeti
13.21 LogiGear
13.22 AdactIn Group
13.23 Infostretch
13.24 TESTRIQ
Continued….
