Genetically Modified (GMO) Seeds Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Genetically Modified (GMO) Seeds -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

Description

This report focuses on Genetically Modified (GMO) Seeds volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Genetically Modified (GMO) Seeds market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Genetically Modified (GMO) Seeds market include:

Bayer CropScience

BASF SE

Syngenta

DowDuPont

R. Simplot Co.

JK Agri Genetics Ltd.

Maharashtra Hybrid Seed Company (MAHYCO)

Calyxt Inc.

Stine Seed Farm, Inc

Nuseed Pty Ltd

Segment by Type, the Genetically Modified (GMO) Seeds market is segmented into

Corn

Soybean

Cotton

Canola

Others

Segment by Application

Agricultural Experiment

Agricultural Planting

Other

The key regions covered in the Genetically Modified (GMO) Seeds market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E



Table of Contents

1 Genetically Modified (GMO) Seeds Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Genetically Modified (GMO) Seeds

1.2 Genetically Modified (GMO) Seeds Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Genetically Modified (GMO) Seeds Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Corn

1.2.3 Soybean

1.2.4 Cotton

1.2.5 Canola

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Genetically Modified (GMO) Seeds Segment by Application

1.3.1 Genetically Modified (GMO) Seeds Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Agricultural Experiment

1.3.3 Agricultural Planting

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Genetically Modified (GMO) Seeds Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Genetically Modified (GMO) Seeds Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Genetically Modified (GMO) Seeds Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Genetically Modified (GMO) Seeds Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Genetically Modified (GMO) Seeds Market Competition by Manufacturers

....

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Genetically Modified (GMO) Seeds Business

6.1 Bayer CropScience

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Bayer CropScience Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Bayer CropScience Genetically Modified (GMO) Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Bayer CropScience Products Offered

6.1.5 Bayer CropScience Recent Development

6.2 BASF SE

6.2.1 BASF SE Genetically Modified (GMO) Seeds Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 BASF SE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 BASF SE Genetically Modified (GMO) Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 BASF SE Products Offered

6.2.5 BASF SE Recent Development

6.3 Syngenta

6.3.1 Syngenta Genetically Modified (GMO) Seeds Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Syngenta Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Syngenta Genetically Modified (GMO) Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Syngenta Products Offered

6.3.5 Syngenta Recent Development

6.4 DowDuPont

6.4.1 DowDuPont Genetically Modified (GMO) Seeds Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 DowDuPont Genetically Modified (GMO) Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 DowDuPont Products Offered

6.4.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

6.5 R. Simplot Co.

6.5.1 R. Simplot Co. Genetically Modified (GMO) Seeds Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 R. Simplot Co. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 R. Simplot Co. Genetically Modified (GMO) Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 R. Simplot Co. Products Offered

6.5.5 R. Simplot Co. Recent Development

6.6 JK Agri Genetics Ltd.

6.6.1 JK Agri Genetics Ltd. Genetically Modified (GMO) Seeds Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 JK Agri Genetics Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 JK Agri Genetics Ltd. Genetically Modified (GMO) Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 JK Agri Genetics Ltd. Products Offered

6.6.5 JK Agri Genetics Ltd. Recent Development



6.7 Maharashtra Hybrid Seed Company (MAHYCO)

6.8 Calyxt Inc.

6.9 Stine Seed Farm, Inc

6.10 Nuseed Pty Ltd



Continued...



