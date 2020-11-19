Mannette Morgan of 'Finding Your Voice: A Path to Recovery For Survivors of Abuse' to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CONIFER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To achieve a society free from abuse, we need to step up and face the reality of abuse within our society, communities, and even within our own families. It’s time to speak up and find our voices on behalf of every survivor. Abusive behaviors are unacceptable, and it is time for change.

Mannette Morgan is an inspirational speaker and author of Finding Your Voice: A Path to Recovery for Survivors of Abuse. An advocate for survivors of abuse, Mannette’s mission is to eradicate the cycle of abuse through education, empowerment, hope, and healing.

“I want victims to know they are not alone,” says Mannette. “It is possible to heal the pain of our past and stop the cycle of abuse. We have the opportunity to not only recover but to thrive as we reclaim our life and reach for a better one.”

Mannette too is a survivor of physical, emotional and sexual abuse as a child and young woman. She left her abusive relationships behind at 23 and has never looked back.

“What I share and what I've learned from my experience is the core of what I teach: healing,” says Mannette. “If you’re a victim, you’ve lost your self-worth; to be a survivor, you must regain it. Through self-awareness and effort so we can rebuild your self-worth through self-acceptance self-respect and self-love.”

One of the most impactful chapters of the book is titled “Embrace Happiness and Joy” which is all about how to be happy and let go of what she calls the Happy Busters.

“Happy Busters are the emotions that keep us from being happy after we've been abused? It's the guilt and shame we carry, along with the fear that manifests as stress, anxiety, and anger. We have to overcome these things to have a happy and fulfilled life.”

Mannette says the healing process is about understanding yourself, discovering who you are, what you need and what you desire while learning to let go of the pain and trauma of your past.

“My wish is to see every survivor become empowered to lead happier and healthier lives with loving relationships,” says Mannette. “I want to provide solutions, answers, and inspiration as you embark on your own healing journey so you can change your life forever.”

Close Up Radio will feature Mannette Morgan in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on November 23rd at 2pm ET

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.mannettemorgan.com

Finding Your Voice: A Path to Recovery for Survivors of Abuse is available through Amazon