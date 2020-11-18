Matt Karasiewicz and Francois Kress Strengthen Their Brand with Fotis Georgiadis
She [Mom] taught me that you can't get to where you need to be without making mistakes along the way. Intermittent failures build into successes because you can learn lessons from these experiences."
Can you tell us about the Cutting edge technological breakthroughs that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?
Sentivate is a hybrid web that incorporates the best components of centralized and decentralized internet systems to form a comprehensive solution to address the fundamental flaws in current Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 protocols and platforms. By improving upon the best of both types of systems, we are able to create a hybrid web that can actually meet ever-growing user demands and offer a web experience that is more safe, secure, and scalable.
How do you think this might change the world?
Humanity’s ever-increasing demands will never be met by the current state of the web, which has a bandwidth crisis, outdated protocols, broken DNS, lack of accountability, lack of identity, reactive security as well as outdated domain rules and web categorization. There are currently more than 4.5 billion internet users — a number that grows every day. More and more bandwidth is being sucked up, HTTP continues to experience scalability issues, and DNS is not trustworthy or scalable. Given the entire digital economy is transported over HTTP, any slowing down to HTTP or DNS means a drastically slower global economy. If these issues are not resolved, we risk a massive blow to the economy.
Sentivate solves the Web 2.0 issues that Web 3.0 systems have failed to address by incorporating the best of decentralized and centralized systems into one, comprehensive solution. The world needs an internet that can power the digital economy of the future. Sentivate is that new system.
Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?
We already live in a “Black Mirror”-like universe with our current internet that is not safe, secure, or scalable. You’re never sure who you are interacting with or if your data is secure. Companies are not being held accountable for vulnerabilities in their systems that hackers can take advantage of to gain access to sensitive information.
Complete interview available here.
What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)
“Hardware is hard.” It may sound cliché but there’s truth to it. Developing hardware and moreover a wearable takes an orchestrated effort between industrial design, engineering, data, and manufacturing. It takes time, money and great effort to get it right. Add a global pandemic on top of it, and you get the idea!
Everything takes more time than expected. I think we all make plans based on best-case scenarios and tend to underestimate the delays we may encounter. We all make plans and think that they are not so optimistic, but they always are! Our project is no exception. We could have launched sooner but were committed to scientific rigor, safety and exceptional design. This has taken extra time, only extended by a worldwide pandemic.
Everything takes more money than expected. Particularly when you’re bringing a breakthrough technology to market. And it is linked to the timing aspect. My advice to all entrepreneurs out there: yes you need to show a very scalable business plan to investors to get a chance to raise money at a decent valuation, but bear in mind that — with exceptions — most of the time you will come up short. You need the cash runway to stay in the game while you iterate to get the best possible MVP to market.
Hard work pays back but luck matters. There is no doubt that hard work is critical to success but timing and getting lucky with an opportunity make a difference as well. I’ve seen brands do everything right and have the wrong timing and others succeed with far less carefulness , by simply being in the right place at the right time.
Nothing is more important than a great team. I’ve worked with some of the world’s best brands, and by far, the quality of the team has been critical to success. In fashion, the creative director matters enormously but all the people implementing the vision matter just as much. Success is not ensured by an amazing CEO or even the work of a few star employees — but rather it’s about the collective talent and effort behind the brand. This is why it was important in my role to assemble a diverse and multi-disciplinary team that worked well together to bring a singular vision to life. You are only as good as your weakest link.
Read the rest of the interview here.
