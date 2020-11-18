The ONLY company in Malaysia capable of a 99.9999% Kill-rate for Covid-19
AGI acquires the "Ferrari of the Sanitisation Industry."KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.'s Asian Representative L3M International has entered into an exclusive partnership with Approved Group International, a disinfection specialist in Malaysia. This partnership allowed Approved Group International to be the first in Malaysia to use Steramist to provide top disinfection protection services in Malaysia.
Represented by the Steramist brand of products, iHP produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-toxic gas. It is safe and easy to use with only 7.8% Hydrogen Peroxide as the sole active ingredient to achieve a 99.9999% reduction of most pathogens and virus with quicker room turnover, better materials compatibility, and a cleaner facility. Thus, TOMI SteraMist is game changing and their technology which has an effective killing rate is taking over the disinfection industry around the world by storm.
The technology utilizes Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) through its Steramist Products. BIT is a patented two-step process that activates and ionizes a 7.8% Hydrogen Peroxide (H2O2) sole active ingredient-based solution into a fine mist/fog known as ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). However, Hydrogen Peroxide is not the efficient killer here like used by other companies, instead, the proper application, sterilisation of iHP contains a high concentration of Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS), consisting mostly of hydroxyl radicals (OH) which is the killing agent. OH is one of the most powerful oxidizing agents in nature, and during TOMI's iHP process, they kill bacteria and fungal spores and inactivates viral cells by destroying their proteins, carbohydrates, and lipids. This leads to the cellular disruption and dysfunction, allowing for the quick sterilisation of targeted areas, objects and large spaces.
SteraMist products are designed to serve a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, laboratories, pharmaceuticals, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities, homes and multi-unit residences. In fact, SteraMist can be used on almost all kinds of surfaces.
In the ongoing effort to combat the spread of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, TOMI has continued to support communities, healthcare workers, and first responders through the continuous use of SteraMist all over the United States and rapidly expanding its operation throughout the world. SteraMist is registered by EPA on List N for emerging pathogens like SARS CoV-2 Coronavirus.
COVID-19 has brought sterilisation into the global spotlight. The SteraMist products continues to provide all-encompassing sterilisation globally to combat coronavirus as well as the highest resistant pathogens known to mankind.
In a recent study, Steramist ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) was tested on four 3D-printed materials for use in healthcare, including a surgical mask designed by the Veterans Health Administration. Inactivation was assessed for several clinically relevant RNA and DNA viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 and HIV-1. The study revealed that all viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, were completely inactivated by a single application of iHP without affecting the material’s integrity. Another study has shown that N95 masks sterilised using Steramist iHP technology retained it’s function up to five cycles, the maximum number tested to date. Steramist has also been utilized to sterilise mosques in Singapore in the effort to help closed mosques reopen in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
Initially, Steramist technology was invented to help protect against weaponized anthrax spore threats. However, TOMI has proven that ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) technology is a revolutionary and innovative method with sterilisation potential that goes far beyond its original mission. Infectious disease control and protocols has changed forever since the COVID-19 outbreak, and there will be a global focus financially to implement enhanced sterilisation in every hospital, laboratory, business and commercial setting to be prepared for and to prevent the next pandemic.
To lead the team, AGI has paired the acquisition of Steramist with two new advisors into its existing board of seasoned scientists and engineers for risk prevention – Dr. Leslie Leong and Dr. Manmohan Yadav. Dr. Leslie, known as a reliable consultant and an orthopaedic surgeon, is also the director of L3M International that distributes quality sterilisation for Coronavirus in the current global market. Dr. M. Yadav, on the other hand, is a well-known virologist in the medical world that has received many honours for his contribution of research articles in various topics.
This is not the first time AGI has successfully identified top specialists in the market it operates in. Since its founding in 2001, AGI has consistently brought together seasoned forensic scientists and engineers, as well as experienced restoration specialists. Now, AGI consists of multi-disciplinary specialists who live and breathe as one to provide holistic and comprehensive services, which includes risk prevention, forensic investigation, equipment and plant restoration, damage assessment, and sanitisation. For a turbulent time such as this, nevertheless, AGI has made robust decision to contribute to the relentless combating of Coronavirus, Covid-19, by incorporating expertise exclusive to the virus’ risk prevention. Certainly, catering to the urgency of well-being more than market penetration during the pandemic, AGI confides in the fact that Dr. Leslie and Dr. M. Yadav are eminent expansion of assets to the body of expertise AGI holds.
John Horswell, the CEO of AGI, conveyed his confidence in welcoming the two experienced advisors, “Welcome to the Team, to both Dr. Yadav and Dr. Leslie. They are both eminently qualified medical practitioners in their relevant fields Dr. Yadav in Virology and Dr. Leslie an Orthopedic Surgeon & South East Asian representative of TOMI Steramist.” AGI is greatly honoured to have both advisors coming on-board.
Approved Group International disinfecting Malaysia