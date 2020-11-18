Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces a Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited (“Shore Capital”) has been appointed as Joint Broker with immediate effect; working alongside the Company's Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker, Canaccord Genuity.

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For further information, please contact:

    
TransGlobe Energy   Via FTI Consulting
Randy Neely, President and Chief Executive Officer  
Eddie Ok, Chief Financial Officer  
     
Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Joint Broker)   +44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor    
James Asensio    
     
Shore Capital (Joint Broker)   +44 (0) 207 408 4090
Jerry Keen    
Toby Gibbs    
     
FTI Consulting (Financial PR)   +44 (0) 20 3727 1000
Ben Brewerton    
Genevieve Ryan   transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com
   
Tailwind Associates (Investor Relations)    
Darren Engels   darren@tailwindassociates.ca
http://www.tailwindassociates.ca
+1 403.618.8035

investor.relations@trans-globe.com
http://www.trans-globe.com
+1 403.264.9888

