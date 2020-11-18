Newport Center/Leaving the scene of an accident

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A504476

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Berlandy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#:802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 11/17/2020 1728

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14 and VT RT 100 Newport Center

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Michael Koehler

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/17/20 the Vermont State Police received a call from Michael Koehler who stated someone had hit his vehicle and continued to drive away. Koehler followed the vehicle for a while and took a photo of the vehicle. Koehler stated the vehicle was a grey Chevrolet Truck and stated the mirror was broken from the crash.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any information is encouraged to contact the Derby State Police Barracks.

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Richard.Berlandy@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881