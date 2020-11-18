Newport Center/Leaving the scene of an accident
CASE#:20A504476
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#:802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 11/17/2020 1728
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14 and VT RT 100 Newport Center
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Michael Koehler
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/17/20 the Vermont State Police received a call from Michael Koehler who stated someone had hit his vehicle and continued to drive away. Koehler followed the vehicle for a while and took a photo of the vehicle. Koehler stated the vehicle was a grey Chevrolet Truck and stated the mirror was broken from the crash.
Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any information is encouraged to contact the Derby State Police Barracks.
