Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 932 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,775 in the last 365 days.

Newport Center/Leaving the scene of an accident

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:20A504476

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Berlandy                            

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#:802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 11/17/2020 1728

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14 and VT RT 100 Newport Center

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown                                             

 

VICTIM: Michael Koehler

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/17/20 the Vermont State Police received a call from Michael Koehler who stated someone had hit his vehicle and continued to drive away.  Koehler followed the vehicle for a while and took a photo of the vehicle.  Koehler stated the vehicle was a grey Chevrolet Truck and stated the mirror was broken from the crash.

 

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any information is encouraged to contact the Derby State Police Barracks.

 

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Richard.Berlandy@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881

 

You just read:

Newport Center/Leaving the scene of an accident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.