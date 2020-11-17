STANDARD OPERATING PROCEDURE, (S.O.P.) FOR HEALTH CLEARANCE OF VESSELS AT THE WHARF.

SAMOA, November 17 - Port Health Unit; MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Step 1:( Preparation)

• Port Health Officers board the tug-boat at the wharf (wear full PPEs). • Proceed to the quarantine buoy (2 miles away from the wharf) to conduct health check of incoming vessels. Step 2: (Clearance) • Board vessel. • Conduct health screening

o Check health documents (Maritime Declaration Form, Medical Clearance, negative COVID test results, Health Declaration form, Sanitation certificate, Port of Calls & New joining crew, Vessel Medical Log book and Crew vaccination Certificate). All these documents must in-line with our updated Travel Advisory. o Check temperature for all crew members. o Travel history (check passport), especially new join crew from high risk countries. o Ask further questions to confirm if they are free from signs and symptoms of COVID19. o Free pratique granted if vessel comply with all health requirements. o Allow local pilot to board the vessel (pilot to wear full PPEs). o Proceed towards the wharf.

Step 3: (Operations) • Advise the vessel Master regarding the Samoa State of Emergency rules. • Crews are not allowed to disembark. • Crew to wear PPEs at all times. • Only 3 crew members are allowed outside the deck during the cargo operations (change shift every 6 hours). • 1 crew is allocated to the gangway to monitor mask and gloves. • Samoa Port Authority securities to set up Restricted Fence around the gangway. Step 4: (Monitoring on the wharf) • Port health officials and pilot disembark the vessel. • Port health officials to check the stevedores PPEs before operation begin. • Police and Port Health officials act to monitor PPEs during the whole operation. • PPEs must dispose properly at the allocated area on the wharf.

Step 5: (Restrictions) • No garbage allow to land on shore. • No one is allowed to board any vessel except health officials and pilots.

November 18, 2020