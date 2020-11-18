Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 932 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,781 in the last 365 days.

BioSpecifics Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Encourages BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Shareholders to Contact the Firm – BSTC

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: BSTC) and its board of directors for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the federal securities laws concerning the sale of BioSpecifics to Endo International plc.

Endo commenced a tender offer scheduled to expire on December 2, 2020 to acquire BioSpecifics common stock for $88.50 per share. The investigation concerns whether BioSpecifics and its board of directors violated the law by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for BioSpecifics shareholders; (2) conduct a fair sales process; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for BioSpecifics shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

Halper Sadeh encourages BioSpecifics shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights or options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

BioSpecifics Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Encourages BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Shareholders to Contact the Firm – BSTC

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.