Cameron Ghassemi’s Purposeful Journey with Fitlifeadvice, LLC, and More

/EIN News/ -- Boynton Beach, FL , Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sometimes you have one defining experience that serves as a beacon to guide you through the rest of your life. When this happens, your life-journey is purposeful for you and for others you meet along the path. This scenario happens to be perfect for Cameron Ghassemi, founder of Fitlifeadvice, LLC.

To look at him, you’d say, “He looks so young!” He is! And when you look at what he’s accomplished, you have to do a double-take because he’s done more in a short time than most do in a lifetime. As an undergrad, Ghassemi became a National Academy of Sports Medicine Certified Personal Trainer and founded his own fitness business.

From there, Ghassemi has moved on to medical school, where he is completing his third year. So, how does a person become so inspired to be so successful? For Ghassemi, it’s not about the successes. It’s about helping people. And it all stems back to his defining experiences that led him to where he is today.

Ghassemi’s desire to help people live a healthier lifestyle goes back to his childhood when he was overweight and miserable. Growing up is hard, but growing up overweight with the torment inflicted by others can leave some pretty deep scars. In Ghassemi’s case, he finally succumbed to the ridicule and decided he would lose weight.

But like so many adolescents, Ghassemi went to extremes. He became obsessed with working out and refused to eat more than 1,000 calories a day. He seemed to live a double life, hiding his eating disorder and body dysmorphia from his friends and family as long as he could.

One day, his father, a physician, noticed Ghassemi’s protruding ribs at the pool and became concerned. Somehow, Ghassemi was able to smooth it all over and continue his downhill spiral that lasted a total of over a year. When the physical and mental effects of Ghassemi’s condition could no longer be overlooked, his father provided the help he needed to heal.

Ghassemi’s doctors were caring, knowledgeable, and non-judgemental. In time, they were able to help him break free of his distorted body image and see clearly. The immense relief he felt and the sheer gratitude inspired him to found his business and pursue a medical degree. And since that time, Ghassemi has been dedicated to living a healthy lifestyle and helping others do the same.

For Ghassemi, helping others is a calling. He is 100% dedicated to healing the whole person because he knows first-hand that one aspect of the body affects another. Ghassemi says the following about his business, “My company integrates the perspective of a personal trainer and a medical student. I talk about the benefits of holistic health, mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being.”

It’s difficult for Ghassemi to run a business and complete medical school, but his passion fuels him. His company, Fitlifeadvice, LLC, is an online health and wellness resource that offers fitness packages at four levels. The entry-level package, or Bronze Package, provides a 30-day plan, online training, and a personalized program. The other three packages escalate in features, some being diet advice, weekly check-ins, e-mail support, supplement advice, and much more. Ghassemi even has an apparel line exclusive to his brand with tanks, tee’s, leggings, hoodies, and more on his website.

Not everyone is cut-out for the pace Cameron Ghassemi keeps, but he’s happier when he’s busy. And when he looks back on that unhappy, lost, overweight kid he used to be, he is invigorated by the choices he’s made. Not everyone pulls themselves together and recovers from such traumatic experiences, so Cameron Ghassemi is thankful for all he’s accomplished. And from the outside looking in, it’s easy to believe that we have not seen the last of Ghassemi’s accomplishments. Somehow we all know the best is yet to come.

Visit Cameron’s website and social media links for more healthy living advice and tips.

