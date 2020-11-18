Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) System market 2020: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth Forecast to 2026

“Customer Relationship Management (CRM) System - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026”

Overview

The global customer relationship management market is estimated to reach USD 114.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.2% over the forecast period. The growing demand for novel ways to analyze information, capabilities to aggregate data, and transforming it into better consumer experience is driving the need of customer relationship management (CRM) solutions across industries. Moreover, the merging of CRM, big data, and AI-powered analytics are likely to bridge the gap between customer expectations and company strategies for a better consumer experience.

Customer relationship management solutions have managed to exhibit an impressive adoption and growth rate in the last of couple of years despite over 20 years of market presence. This growth trend is attributed to numerous benefits of CRM suites, including operational efficiency, reduced cost of marketing, and the ability to complete sales cycle ‘on the go.’ Companies are now demanding access to customer data in real-time owing to the rapid proliferation of cloud and mobile solutions. Moreover, owing to the increasing penetration of internet and smart mobile devices across the world, service providers are offering Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) solutions, which are expected to boost the customer relationship management solutions in the sales and marketing domain.

Digital optimization to maximize current processes with the help of data and predictive/prescriptive-enabled technologies to develop next best action recommendations using machine learning are becoming two primary drivers of investment and innovation in CRM solutions. For instance, in 2016, Salesforce launched myEinstein services to enable developers and system administrators develop custom AI application. Moreover, the rise in social CRM and mobility has also been driving the growth of a new genre of customer services and relationship management. Many service providers today are offering integrated solutions with various social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.



