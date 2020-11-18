Global 3D Printer Software Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

“3D Printer Software - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

Overview

Post-COVID-19, the global 3D printing market size is estimated to grow from USD 11.4 billion in 2020 to USD 30.2 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% during 2019–2025. The market in 2020 is estimated to see a drop of more than 19% in comparison to the pre-COVID 2020 estimates. A key reason for this is that although the operation of 3D printers is expected to be high in 2020, most of the activities for which the printers/services are being employed are being done free of cost during this time of need.

Printer sales are expected to stagnate in 2020 but will pick up again during the forecast period showing healthy double-digit growth rates

The 3D printing market will continue to generate revenue in 2020 although not as much as initially estimated before the pandemic. The losses of the first half of the year are expected to be compensated to a certain extent by the revenue generated in the second half of the year. Growth in the following years is expected as a result of backlog orders across all end-user industries as well as sales from new customers who previously had not thought of employing 3D printers until the pandemic had shown the benefits.

Material sales will follow a similar trend to that of printers, with players in the future investing more on emerging material types

The revenue generated from the sale of materials for 3D printers would be following a similar trend as that of printers during the forecast period. Large volumes of printing may be taking place in the first quarter of 2020, however, in most of the cases, the materials have been provided free of cost. There will be a focus on the use of emerging materials for printing during the forecast period, however, the benefits of the same will start to emerge after the forecast period.

Overall, the 3D printing market will continue to be resilient during and post the COVID-19 pandemic

The overall 3D printing market will witness a contraction in potential revenue that could be generated. For example, the drop in anticipated revenue for 2025 is expected to be USD 6.3, however, this is far better than what many other industries would be witnessing now as a result of the various implications of COVID-19. The encouraging fact for the 3D printing industry, however, is that the return to double-digit growth rates is expected to take place as early as next year, which is especially attractive for new players planning on entering the market in the next few years.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

On-premise

On-cloud

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Consumer Goods

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Medical & Dental

Education

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Stratasys

DWS

3D Systems

Voxeljet

Envision Tec

EOS

Bucktown Polymers

Taulman 3D

Carima

Asiga

ColorFabb

Esun

Mitsubishi Chemical

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

