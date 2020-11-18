EBV Elektronik and ACEINNA Team Up to Deliver Sensing Solutions to European Engineers
EBV Elektronik, an Avnet company (NASDAQ: AVT), has signed a distribution agreement with ACEINNA, a worldwide leader in the development of innovative Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) and current sensing technologies that are essential to next generation cars, robots and other autonomous applications. EBV will offer ACEINNA’s complete range of MEMS based sensing solutions and technologies to its customers.
“With ACIENNA in our linecard of technology manufacturers we have a perfect addition to provide comprehensive solutions for our customers developing autonomous vehicle navigation/guidance and high-performance power supply & management technologies. ACEINNA’s technology solutions support a wide range of automotive, industrial, automation and communication applications, enabling EBV to deliver an even broader range of leading-edge technology solutions to our customers,” said Thomas Staudinger, Senior Vice President Sales & Demand Creation EBV Elektronik.
"This partnership between EBV and ACEINNA is big step forward for the industry," said Dr. Yang Zhao, CEO at ACEINNA. "By working together, we are making it much more efficient and easier for engineering teams to efficiently research, source and obtain the best possible sensing solutions for the design of next generation autonomous vehicles and power management applications."
About EBV Elektronik
EBV Elektronik, an Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) company, was founded in 1969 and is the leading specialist in European semiconductor distribution. EBV maintains its successful strategy of personal commitment to customers and excellent services. 240 Technical Sales Specialists provide a strong focus on a selected group of long-term manufacturing partners. 120 continuously trained Application Specialists offer extensive application know-how and design expertise. With the EBV chips Program, EBV, together with its customers, defines and develops new semiconductor products. Targeted customers in selected growth markets will be supported by the Vertical Sales Segments. Warehouse operations, complete logistics solutions and value-added services such as programming, taping & reeling and laser marking are fulfilled by Avnet Logistics, EBV’s logistical backbone and Europe’s largest service centre. EBV operates from 65 offices in 29 countries throughout EMEA (Europe – Middle East – Africa). For more information about EBV Elektronik, please visit www.ebv.com.
About ACEINNA
ACEINNA Inc., is a leading provider of sensing solutions for automotive, industrial, telecom, datacenter, agricultural and construction markets. ACEINNA's precise positioning solutions are MEMS based, open-source, inertial sensing systems that are leading the industry by enabling easy-to:-use, centimeter-accurate navigation systems for the autonomous vehicle revolution. ACEINNA's current sensor product family is based on AMR technology that enables industry leading accuracy, bandwidth and step response in a cost effective single-chip form factor. ACEINNA has R&D facilities in San Jose, CA; Andover, MA; and Chicago, IL; as well as manufacturing facilities in Wuxi, China.
