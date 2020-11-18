Homicide: 5000 Block of Hanna Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in the 5000 block of Hanna Place, Southeast.

At approximately 10:12 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, the victim succumbed to his injuries. An autopsy was performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. As a result, the cause of death was determined to be complications of gunshot wounds, and the manner of death was ruled a Homicide.

The decedent has been identified as 41-year-old Carey Edwin Jones, of Northeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.