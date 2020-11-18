HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Nov. 17, 2020

Governor’s Office:

15th Emergency Proclamation Extends Statewide Mask Mandate

Yesterday, Gov. Ige issued a 15th COVID-19 emergency proclamation which extends and clarifies the statewide mask mandate which has been in place since April 25. Bottom line for face coverings is: Everyone shall wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when in public.

The proclamation also directs businesses to refuse entrance or service to anyone who fails to wear a face covering, unless an exception applies. Additionally, the 15th emergency proclamation requires all hotel operators to adopt a COVID-19 Health and Safety Plan for all properties.

You can view the entire 15th emergency proclamation here:

https://governor.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/2011051-ATG_Fifteenth-Proclamation-Related-to-the-COVID-19-Emergency-distribution-signed.pdf

Lieutenant Governor’s Office:

Safe Travels Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Evaluation Testing Program Update

As of Nov. 17, in the surveillance program, there have been 24 confirmed positives out of 17,146 tests conducted or 1.4 per 1,000 (total, since the program’s launch on Oct. 19).

The Safe Travels Testing Evaluation Program continues to show an extremely small number of pre-tested travelers test positive for COVID-19 post-arrival to Hawaiʻi. Additionally, according to CovidTracking.com, Hawaiʻi has recently recorded the lowest rate of confirmed cases nationally at 51.5 cases per 100,000 people, as of Nov. 14. The same data also show Hawaiʻi now has the second-lowest death rate at 0.2 deaths per 100,000 people, as of Nov. 14.

“Right now, Hawaiʻi is lowest in the United States for COVID-19 cases and has the second-lowest mortality rate,” Lt. Gov. Josh Green said. “This COVID-19 reality for Hawaiʻi (lowest in nation) is testament to the hard work being done by our partners and leadership in all phases of the COVID-19 response, and specifically as we have implemented the Safe Travels Hawaiʻi pre-travel testing program and our surveillance study effort.”

“As COVID-19 rates surge on the U.S. mainland, this additional layer of protection for Hawaiʻi is more critical than ever,” Green said, “and we will continue to improve this safety system to meet whatever needs arise, including more testing after arrival if that is what is required to keep our people safe.”

Green continued: “The recently announced, improved mask mandate will also benefit Hawaiʻi. Most importantly, individuals have been gradually improving preventative measures, like mask wearing and physical distancing. This is what will ultimately protect us. We shouldn’t let our guard down, but people should also know their efforts to keep virus prevalence low are working and are appreciated.”

Dr. DeWolfe Miller, epidemiologist from the University of Hawaiʻi’s John A. Burns School of Medicine, is leading the study in coordination with Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA), Governor’s Office, Lt. Gov. Josh Green and testing partners.

“The first month of our study’s preliminary results are bearing out our thesis that Hawaiʻi’s Safe Travels program is keeping COVID-positive travel rates exceptionally low,” Dr. DeWolfe Miller said.

Department of Defense:

Hawai‘i Air National Guard Member Dies from COVID-19

The Hawaiʻi National Guard (HING) lost its first member from the COVID-19 virus on Sunday. The 52-year-old airman had tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The guardsman was a part-time reservist assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam.

“Sadly, we lost a member of our ‘ohana and our heartfelt condolences and thoughts of Aloha are with the family and friends during this very difficult time,” said Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara, Hawai‘i State Adjutant General. “This personal loss reminds us that Hawaiʻi needs everyone to comply with safe practices to prevent further spread of this deadly disease.”

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Hawaiʻi National Guard adopted mitigation measures, which includes virtual training activities, to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

http://dod.hawaii.gov/blog/main/2300/

Department of Health:

53 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

This report includes cases reported since Sunday night at 11:59. No new deaths were recorded. This and other data will be posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control website at noon each day.

Hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Nov. 15, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 37 14,373++ Hawai‘i 6 1,485 Maui 2 452 Kaua‘i 0 82 Moloka‘i 0 17 Lānaʻi 0 106 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 8 150 Total Cases 53 16,665 Deaths 0 222

++ As a result of updated information, one case on O‘ahu was removed from the counts.

Hospital counts as of Nov. 17 at 12:00 p.m. Hawai‘i-9, Maui-3, O‘ahu-69, Kauai 2

Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism:

CARES Act Funding for Telehealth and Broadband Service

HOPE Services Hawai‘i, a non-profit organization based in Hilo, was awarded CARES Act funding for telehealth and broadband access to service the homeless community on Hawai‘i island. These COVID-19 preventative efforts are a continuation of improving care to reduce the severity of health issues and overall health services costs.

The project will facilitate immediate access to primary and specialty care via telehealth and mobile wi-fi hotspots for the homeless population currently living on the streets and in shelters. This service resulted from a collaboration of many community stakeholders focused on digital equity and the digital divide highlighted by COVID-19.

“We recognize that broadband access is critical to all of our communities, however, not all of our residents have the ability to receive telehealth services,” said Gov. David Ige.

“Through the work of the Hawai‘i Broadband Hui, which we helped convene for more than 30 weeks since March 2020, community stakeholders have come together to address the digital disparities brought to light by the pandemic. This project is great testament to the collaborative efforts of our community,” said DBEDT director Mike McCartney.

“We’re truly grateful for this partnership and the critical resources to bridging the gap of healthcare for our houseless community through telehealth. What an amazing team effort,” said Brandee Menino, chief executive officer of HOPE Services Hawai‘i.

Read the full news release here: http://dbedt.hawaii.gov/blog/20-38/

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority:

HTA is Accepting Health & Safety Plans from Hawai‘i’s Hotels

HTA is accepting COVID-19 Health and Safety Plans from hotel operators in Hawai‘i as required by Gov. David Ige’s 15th emergency proclamation.

Plans will identify measures hotel operators have taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also directs hotels to address all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance and safety protocols. Hotel operators are responsible for accommodating guests or securing alternative lodging for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 or close contacts of a positive person.

Additionally, hotels are required to make their health and safety plans available on their websites and by submitting them to HTA.

HTA is accepting COVID-19 Health and Safety Plans from hotel operators in Hawai‘i by email at [email protected] Hotels are urged to review their respective plans to ensure compliance before emailing them to HTA.

For questions regarding the submission of the required plans, please email [email protected]

7,675 Passengers Arrive on Monday

Yesterday, a total of 7,675 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total of 3,034 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation.1,446 travelers were returning residents. The trans-pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Department of Public Safety:

Inmate Mass Testing Continues

DOH testing of O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmates and staff is continuous. A negative result was reported for (1) OCCC staff member. There were no new inmate results received. There are no OCCC inmates in the hospital. OCCC has seen a 99% recovery rate among inmates and no new positive inmate cases in nearly 2 weeks. Additionally, 91% of PSD staff who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. Information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19 can be found at: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

