HDOT NEWS RELEASE: REDUCED SPEEDS AS ACTIVE CONSTRUCTION ZONE EXPANDS FOR PIILANI HIGHWAY PROJECTS

Nov 17, 2020

KAHULUI – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises the public of reduced speeds throughout the entire construction zone on Piilani Highway (Route 31), between N. Kihei Road to Wailea Ike Drive, for projects including safety improvements (upgrading guardrails, pavement markings, and sign replacement) and a temporary traffic signal at Kulanihakoi Street.

Initially, the bulk of safety improvement work concentrated on guardrail upgrades and the construction zone speeds could be focused at those work sites. With the start of sign replacement and pavement marking however, the active work area has expanded resulting in multiple work sites throughout the project limits. Adding to the varied conditions along this stretch of highway is a change in lane designation at Kulanihakoi Street, further reinforcing the need for a reduction in speed to allow drivers time to react.

The right-turn lane on Piilani Highway (southbound) to turn right at Kulanihakoi Street, and the right-turn lane coming out of Kulanihakoi Street to enter Piilani Highway (southbound) will be closed 24/7 starting Nov. 16, 2020 through Dec. 11, 2020, to protect the work zone for the installation of the temporary span wire traffic signals. The outside thru-lane on Piilani Highway (southbound) will serve both thru and right-turn traffic. On Kulanihakoi Street, the left-turn lane will serve both left- and right-turn traffic. Temporary pavement arrows are installed as shown in the image below.

The reduced speed throughout the entire construction zone provides protection, not only for workers, but for motorists traveling through the area. HDOT reminds motorists to plan ahead for delays and to use caution when driving through the work area. All roadwork is weather permitting.