F&G seeks information regarding the killing of a young grizzly in Fremont County

A young male grizzly bear was found shot and killed near the Cold Springs Road in Fremont County recently. Weather events made it difficult to determine the timing of the incident but it is believed to have occurred around Nov. 8.

Fish and Game is seeking information from the public regarding the incident and would appreciate hearing from anyone that may have heard or seen something. Grizzly bears are protected by both state and federal law with no current hunting season in Idaho.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Upper Snake Regional Office 208-525-7290, Citizen’s Against Poaching hotline1-800-632-5999 or report online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/poacher. Callers may remain anonymous and a reward is being offered for information that leads to a citation.