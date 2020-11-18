Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on President Trump Firing Director Chris Krebs

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after President Trump fired Chris Krebs, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency at the Department of Homeland Security: 

“It is alarming and yet unsurprising that President Trump fired Director Krebs after he affirmed that there was no fraud in the 2020 election – a truth that President Trump refuses to accept. If he thinks he can simply say ‘you’re fired!’ to every official who refuses to go along with his post-election temper tantrum, he will find himself lonelier and lonelier over the next sixty-four days. More importantly, he risks doing lasting damage to our national security and our democracy the longer he refuses to accept the election results, blocks the formal transition, and removes officials in critical positions. It is time for President Trump to accept reality and acknowledge President-elect Biden as his successor.    “Russia, Iran, and other adversaries continue to threaten us with cyberattacks and to undermine our democracy by spreading disinformation. Firing the senior-most official in charge of defending America against these attacks is dangerous and counterproductive. It is time for Republicans to speak out against President Trump’s reckless actions that make America less safe.”

