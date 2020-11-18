Quietum Plus Reviews: New Tinnitus Supplement Ingredients Research

/EIN News/ -- New York City, NY , Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is a press release, dated November 11, 2020, concerning the supplement. According to the press release, Hearing loss can have a significant impact on one's life. People who suffer from hearing loss have it even worse as they have to go through countless treatment programs and even invasive procedures. With the Quietum Plus supplement, hearing loss can be tackled safely and naturally. Curious about what exactly Quietum Plus is and how it does its magic - this piece holds all the answers!

Quietum Plus Tinnitus Overview

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), up to 50% of hearing loss and impairment cases are preventable through early detection . However, just because one has already developed hearing loss, it doesn't mean that they will not find proper treatment.

With recent advancements made in the field of audiology, one can find countless hearing aid treatments and procedures to help with hearing. However, using the Quietum Plus supplement helps to provide full treatment of one's hearing loss problems without the risks of rebounds.

Yet, before digging deep into the supplement, it’s worth knowing how to protect one's hearing. Some of the key steps include:

Knowing how the ear works - this allows one to know how to protect them

Doing simple exercise - it strengthens the brain; allowing it to effectively pick up and interpret sounds

Relaxing and spending time in a quiet bliss to reduce stress - at the park, beach, or the garden

Controlling the volume of electronics one uses - music players or TVs

Protecting oneself from high volumes - e.g. wearing earmuffs when using lawn mowers

Going for regular check ups

What Is Quietum Plus Capsules?

Quietum Plus tinnitus is a herbal, dietary supplement formulated to treat tinnitus and other hearing related problems. This herbal supplement is formulated to address the root causes of the problem - thus, delivering irreversible results.

Tinnitus is caused by damaged hairs in the auditory cells that aid in hearing. This problem can be prompted by various reasons including prolonged exposure to loud noises or even aging. Unlike other existing treatment options, the Quietum Plus tinnitus supplement helps to treat tinnitus naturally using vitamins and minerals rather than doing so invasively or using toxic ingredients.

In fact, the Quietum Plus pills is formulated using 100% natural ingredients. These natural ingredients don't only reverse the effects of tinnitus, but also help to improve cognitive functions. Furthermore, ingredients in the supplement ease neurotransmission from the brain to the ears and the other way round.

How Does Quietum Plus Work For Tinnitus?

The Quietum Plus capsules is designed to work on the central nervous system. This mechanism improves nerve functions - which, in turn, enhance the hearing. Furthermore, the supplement works to improve the auditory system to prevent future hearing impairment.

The nourishment from the ingredients in the supplement repairs the bonds between the ears and brain cells - allowing one to use Quietum Plus not only as treatment for hearing loss but also as a supplement to prevent hearing loss.

Quietum Plus Ingredients

The Quietum Plus supplement is made using natural ingredients that have been naturally selected and blended for their functions. These include yam, fenugreek, dong quai, l-tyrosine, motherwort, black cohosh oat grass, pacific kelp, hops extract, and blessed thistle.

Yam - As an excellent source of fiber, potassium, manganese, and copper, yam boasts various health benefits. This ingredient is a powerful antioxidant thus, it helps to reverse effects of oxidative stress by flushing toxins out of the body.

Additionally, yam aids in boosting the brain health, reducing inflammation, and regulating blood sugar. Furthermore, yam boasts adequate amounts of vitamin C, vitamin B, vitamin B6, riboflavin, pantothenic acid, folate, and niacin. Together these vitamins and minerals improve cognitive functions.

Fenugreek - Similar to yam, the fenugreek in the supplement aids in regulating blood sugar. But this is not all it does. Fenugreek also boosts testosterone levels (for men), increases milk production (for breastfeeding women), reduced cholesterol levels, whilst sufficing the daily recommended nutritional values for a heap of minerals and vitamins in the body.

Dong Quai - A traditional medicinal herb, Dong Quai eliminates the risks of hypertension whilst improving brain function. Furthermore, this herb helps to treat menstrual and menopausal symptoms.

L-Tyrosine - L-Tyrosine is primarily added to the supplement blend to improve cognitive performance. Furthermore, it affects the catecholamine transmission in the aging brain to improve cognitive functions - which includes hearing. Additionally, l-tyrosine increases dopamine, adrenaline, and noradrenaline levels to improve memory retention and reduce stress.

Motherwort - Motherwort is known to control blood pressure and anxiety. Additionally, it is regularly used to control the effects of menstruation. It is a useful diuretic and heart strengthening natural herb as well.

Black Cohosh Oat Grass - Black cohosh oat grass is essential for multiple brain functions. Generally, it aids in controlling hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal dryness, tinnitus, vertigo, nervousness, and even irritability.

Pacific Kelp - As a rich source of antioxidants, Pacific kelp accentuates brain functions and cognition. Pacific kelp reduces inflammation whilst increasing red blood cell count as well.

Hops Extract - Hops are essential in improving memory retention. Hops extract is also used in reducing anxiety, insomnia, restlessness, tension, and ADHD.

Blessed Thistle - Similar to pacific kelp, blessed thistle is rich in antioxidants. Thus, it helps to protect the brain and other organs from oxidative stress, disease, and even aging. In aging brains, it helps to improve overall function.

Quietum Plus Pills Dosage

As a daily recommended dosage, 2 pills of the Quietum Plus supplement are to be taken with water. It is advised to do so in the morning so one can experience the outcomes through the day. However, one must keep in mind that the Quietum Plus pills are not magical pills so one needs enough time to start noticing the improvements.

It is advised to take the supplement continuously for at least 2 to 3 months to get the best results. To ensure maximum effectiveness, one has to ensure that they take the pills daily. Using the supplement for this duration ensures that the user enjoys irreversible results too. In fact, according to the researchers of the supplement, using the supplement for at least 2 to 3 months continuously will maintain its results for up to 2 years.

Formulated from 100% natural ingredients, the Quietum supplement doesn't have any reported side effects. It is 100% safe and non-toxic. However, even with 100% natural ingredients, one may still suffer minor side effects if overused. Therefore, it is highly advised to stick to the daily recommended dosage - taking more pills within a short period doesn't necessary mean that one will experience the outcomes sooner.

Benefits of Quietum Plus

Improves hearing capacity and auditory health

Protects auditory hair cells

Protects the ears against infection and diseases

Provides the daily recommended nutritional value for several minerals and vitamins

Boosts brain health and cognitive functions – especially those related to hearing

Increases mental focus and memory retention

Reduces stress and anxiety

Enhances blood circulation and cardiovascular health

Restores cellular functions affected by oxidative stress

Regulates blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels

Reduces cellular inflammation

Reduces effects of aging, menopause, and menstruation

Pros

Can be used by individuals of any age

Improves overall brain, auditory, and body health

Formulated form 100% non-toxic, safe, and natural ingredients

Made in the USA

Contains zero allergens such as dairy, nuts, GMO, or gluten

Available at a reduced price

Secure payment page on the Quietum Plus official site to protect the user’s financial information

to protect the user’s financial information 60-day money back guarantee

Cons

Can only be purchased online in the official site

Takes at least 2 to 3 months to start noticing results

Quietum Plus Capsules Cost

The Quietum Plus supplement can be purchased in its official site. Currently, one can purchase the supplement in a choice of three value packages.

Basic package - The first one is the basic package which includes a single 60-capsule bottle. Instead of $99, one will only pay $69 thus, receiving a $30 discount and free shipping.

Most popular package - Alternatively, one can opt for the most popular package which comes with three 60-capsule bottles. This package lasts for three months and is available at an even more reduced price of only $59 per bottle. This package comes with free shipping as well.

Best value package -For the best value, one can go for the six 60-capsule bottles. With this package, one will only pay $49 and receive free shipping. This package will last for 6 months.

However, no matter the package option purchased, one will also receive a 60-day money back guarantee. The 60-day money back guarantee allows the user to ask for a refund within 2 months of purchasing the supplements in case they are not satisfied with the results.

Quietum Plus Reviews - Final Verdict

The best thing about using the Quietum Plus tinnitus supplement is that it doesn't only treat hearing related problems. Thanks to its blend of natural ingredients, the supplement significantly boosts one's immune system and overall bodily functions. Furthermore, rather than providing short term relief, the Quietum Plus capsules delivers irreversible results. So for people suffering from hearing problems, this supplement is the ultimate treatment option.

