DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against GoHealth, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of investors that purchased GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with GoHealth’s July 2020 initial public offering (“IPO”). Investors have until November 20, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



GoHealth provides an end-to-end health insurance marketplace that purportedly specializes in matching consumers with Medicare Advantage plans. On June 19, 2020 GoHealth filed with the SEC a registration statement for the IPO on Form S-1, which, after two amendments, was declared effective on July 14, 2020 (the “Registration Statement”). The Registration Statement was used to sell to the investing public 43.5 million shares of GoHealth Class A common stock at $21 per share, for total gross proceeds of $913.5 million.

The complaint, filed on September 21, 2020, alleges that the Registration Statement for the IPO was negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact, omitted material facts necessary to make the statements contained therein not misleading, and failed to make necessary disclosures required under the rules and regulations governing its preparation. Specifically, the Registration Statement failed to disclose that at the time of the IPO: (i) the Medicare insurance industry was undergoing a period of elevated churn, which had begun in the first half of 2020; (ii) GoHealth suffered from a higher risk of customer churn as a result of its unique business model and limited carrier base; (iii) GoHealth suffered from degradations in customer persistency and retention as a result of elevated industry churn, vulnerabilities that arose from the Company’s concentrated carrier business model, and GoHealth’s efforts to expand into new geographies, develop new carrier partnerships and worsening product mix; (iv) GoHealth had entered into materially less favorable revenue sharing arrangements with its external sales agents; and (v) these adverse financial and operational trends were internally projected by GoHealth to continue and worsen following the IPO.

